Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): 'Formula Regional Indian Championship and Formula 4 Indian Championship' Launched at Madhapur in Hyderabad. The world-class FIA Grade Street circuit which is to be held in Hyderabad, New Delhi, Chennai, Coimbatore in February 2022 across four cities. As part of the curtain-raiser, the F3 street circuit race was started from the city's iconic cable bridge and concluded at the venue. Witnessed burning tyres and screaming engines, motorsport came alive today with the high octane launch of Formula Regional Indian Championship and Formula 4 Indian Championship. On the occasion Megha EngineeringInfrastructures Ltd. Chairman P.P. Reddy and M.D Krishna Reddy launched the F3 Car.