How do high school students combat the climate crisis and plan for community resilience after a disaster? Students tackled this question in a week-long virtual immersion program, Climate Change, Disasters, and Recovery: Introduction to Community Planning for Resilience. It was taught by Josh DeVincenzo from the National Center for Disaster Preparedness (NCDP) at Columbia University’s Climate School and coordinated by Columbia University’s School of Professional Studies. This course brought a diverse set of perspectives from students in China, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Guatemala, as well as students throughout the United States. The global connectedness to the topic of climate change and disasters was evident in a truly powerful moment during the course introductions where students spanning several geographies listed off various hazards and disasters that have impacted their communities. Many of the student anecdotes, from volcanic eruptions to intense flooding, set the stage for a full dive into the material.