Take Another Look at the Spacing Between COVID Vaccine Doses

By Martin Makary MD, MPH,
MedPage Today
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen most Americans showed up to get their first dose of an mRNA vaccine, they were sternly warned that they must schedule a second dose within a month. In my case, I politely explained that I would come back for my second dose at 3 months. The scheduler got flustered and treated me like I was a fugitive of the law. But a growing body of evidence over the last several months has shown that a longer interval provides better immunity in the long-term. It may even eliminate the need for a booster shot that's now being recommended.

Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
Public Healthhealthdigest.com

The Real Reason The Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Will Come Later Than Pfizer

Early 2021 saw a rush for vaccines as those who wanted them scrambled to book appointments. The initial rush fell off in late spring, according to NPR, and has since started slowly climbing again — although it is nowhere near the high it reached in mid to late winter. As time marches on, those who got their vaccines in the first rush are concerned about how long their protection lasts, particularly in the face of new variants like delta. The White House is just as concerned, which is why they are creating a rollout plan for boosters.
Valley County, MTglasgowcourier.com

Get the COVID-19 Vaccine

I am writing to the community to try again to encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. While the incidence of the virus was quite low locally through the late spring and summer, it is clearly starting to reappear in Valley County and across Northeast Montana. Our part of the...
HealthKWQC

The difference between 3rd doses and boosters

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - According to the CDC, 3rd shots are offered to people who are immunocompromised. Experts say 3rd shots will go to people who have been vaccinated but may not have built the same level of immunity compared to other people. Officials say people who have compromised immune...
Public HealthPosted by
Real Health

U.S. OK’s Third COVID-19 Vaccine Dose for Immunocompromised People

On August 12, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) updated its emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to allow for an additional dose for moderately to severely immunocompromised people. “Today’s action allows doctors to boost immunity in certain immunocompromised individuals who need extra protection from COVID-19,”...
Medical & Biotechriverbender.com

Pfizer seeking FDA OK for COVID-19 vaccine booster dose

Pfizer is seeking U.S. approval of a booster dose of its two-shot COVID-19 vaccine. The drugmaker said Wednesday that it has started the application process for a third dose of its vaccine for people ages 16 and older. The company said it will complete the application with the Food and Drug Administration by the end of this week.
Pharmaceuticalsbloomberglaw.com

Brazil to Begin Giving Vaccine Boosters, Cut Time Between Doses

Brazil will begin distributing booster shots of Covid-19 vaccines to some groups starting in mid-September, joining countries from the U.S. to. planning to use the jabs to contain the virus. The booster will preferably be from Pfizer Inc., the health ministry said in a series of. Wednesday. The effort will...
Public HealthCentre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

Study: Vaccines slash long-haul COVID, hospital rates

The odds of long COVID-19 fall by more than half after two doses of vaccine, the risk of hospitalization drops by more than two-thirds, and breakthrough infections are nearly twice as likely to be asymptomatic, according to a UK study yesterday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The prospective case-control study,...
Public HealthMedPage Today

No Additional Short-Term Risk of MS Relapse After COVID Vaccine

Short-term risk of multiple sclerosis (MS) relapse did not rise after COVID-19 vaccination, a preliminary analysis in Italy showed. Among 324 MS patients who received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine (Comirnaty), six clinical relapses occurred in the 2 months before vaccination (1.9%) and seven occurred in the 2 months after vaccination (2.2%), reported Massimiliano Di Filippo, MD, of the University of Perugia, and co-authors in the Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery, and Psychiatry.

Comments / 0

