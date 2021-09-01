Will The Importance Of SEO Be Still There Beyond 2021?

According to reports, 46% of all Google searches are local. Most customers are looking for stores and service providers near them. So if you can optimize your business for these users, you can make your products and services pop up in their search results. This means you can easily secure a top rank in search engines if you put in a little extra effort to optimize your local SEO. The 'near me' or 'close by' type of search has grown by more than 900% over the last two years.