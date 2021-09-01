Ex Libris: The Company

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleA book concentrated on the 350-year history of one company may not sound like a thrilling page turner, but The Company by Stephen R. Bown is more than just a company profile. It relates the story of the Canadian Far North as well as The Hudson’s Bay Company and its pivotal role in Canada’s development as a country. It was founded in 1670 by two French fur traders, Pierre-Esprit Radisson and Medard Chouart des Groseilliers, who turned to the British after having been denied a charter (monopoly) by the French government. With the help and investment of English aristocracy, they secured a charter for the entire area that drains into Hudson’s Bay — an immense territory encompassing 1.5 million square miles and approximately one third of all Canada.

