Company Hires Jason Perlewitz as VP of Technical Operations and Tony Cetera as Senior Director of Information Security. Khoros, an award-winning leader in digital-first customer engagement software and services, today announced that it has named Jason Perlewitz as Vice President of Technical Operations and Tony Cetera as Senior Director of Information Security. Perlewitz and Cetera will report to Sejal Amin, CPTO of Khoros, serving alongside the broader Khoros leadership team. The appointments reinforce Khoros’ commitment to advancing its product innovation, with a key focus on growing its capacity, skills, and operational maturity within its engineering and infosec organizations through 2021.