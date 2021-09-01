The Ending of Marvel's What If..? Episode 4 Explained

In sprawling franchises, and especially the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a fan-favorite villain can often be too perfectly cast to waste on a one-off. Tom Hiddleston’s Loki burrowed his way into the Thor franchise and came out the other end with his own heroic turn in a Disney Plus show. Bucky’s turn as The Winter Soldier only lasted a few movies before he chilled out in Wakanda and Sebastian Stan became Avengers material. In Elizabeth Olsen’s hands, Wanda Maximoff swung from a villain to a hero to somewhere in between in WandaVision. And Karen Gillan’s traumatic arc as Nebula hit so hard that Avengers: Endgame hinged on her jumping over to the hero side.