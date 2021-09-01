Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

Momentus and QOSMOSYS to Expand Cooperation on Lunar Logistics Services

SpaceRef
 8 days ago

Momentus Inc., a commercial space company that plans to offer in-space infrastructure services, and QOSMOSYS, a Singapore-based space venture that designs, launches and operates multi-mission space vehicles, announced today their intention to expand their existing cooperation to include the development of an integrated lunar logistics and transportation system. QOSMOSYS and...

spaceref.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Exploration#Lunar#Logistics#Momentus Inc#Momentus Momentus#Company#Vigoride#Twitter
Pasadena, CAPosted by
pymnts

PopID Expanding Payment Service Nationwide

The consumer identity authentication service PopID has surpassed the 100-client mark, and has plans to go national. The company announced on Tuesday (Sept. 7) that more than 100 restaurants and retail brands now accept PopPay, its payment product, on college campuses throughout Southern California. The Pasadena company says it has around 70,000 registered users and has performed more than four million facial authentications.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

Sierra Space and Kanematsu Corporation Creating Japanese Partnerships to Advance International Commercialization of Low-Earth Orbit

LOUISVILLE, CO., September 8, 2021 – Sierra Space and Kanematsu Corporation (Kanematsu) are opening up global access to low-Earth orbit (LEO), allowing for new business opportunities in space. The Sierra Space Station is a LEO platform that utilizes the Dream Chaser® spaceplane and multiple LIFETM habitats to create a vibrant new space ecosystem where people are living and working in space and new industries are allowed to thrive and grow, while also helping humanity on Earth. Kanematsu is an international company at the forefront of aerospace in Japan.
IndustrySpaceRef

BridgeComm Enters Into Strategic Partnership With Space Micro

BridgeComm, Inc., a leader in optical wireless communications (OWC) solutions and services, today announced it has entered into a strategic new teaming agreement with Space Micro, Inc., a trusted provider of affordable and highly reliable precision-engineered and manufactured communications, electro-optic and digital systems for satellites and spacecraft. A collaborative and mutually beneficial partnership, BridgeComm and Space Micro will focus on the design, development and testing of U.S. Government and commercial optical wireless communications (OWC) programs and equipment and more.
IndustrySpaceRef

Release of Space Medicine and Human Longevity in Space Q3 2021

We are delighted to share that SpaceTech Analytics in cooperation with Aging Analytics Agency and FemTech Analytics, has released the Space Medicine and Human Longevity in Space Q3 2021 Report. This analytical case study was compiled to summarise key observations in the SpaceTech ecosystem, a rapidly evolving and exponentially growing...
IndustrySpaceRef

Kleos secures A$12.6 million to grow constellation

CDI (Placement). The Placement includes cornerstone investments from Perennial Value Management and Thorney Investment Group. Commenting on the Placement, Kleos CEO Andy Bowyer said, “I am extremely pleased to welcome new high-calibre institutional investors Perennial and Thorney to the register. The strong support we have received from new and current investors reflects Kleos’ significant technical and commercial progress that is accelerating rapidly.”
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

ATR Looking To Get New Product On The Market In Five Years, CEO Says

ATR is studying “meaningful” changes to its existing aircraft platform and the turboprop manufacturer’s CEO suggests an announcement on new developments could come early next year. “We are considering different options. I think we will have something to share beginning of 2022,” ATR CEO Stefano... Subscription Required. ATR Looking To...
Colorado Springs, COSpaceRef

Raft awarded US Space Force contract to support Space CAMP

Raft, LLC, a technology consulting firm dedicated to bridging the gap between humans and data, announced today that it has been awarded a prime contract to provide engineering services supporting the mission of U.S. Space Force (USSF)'s Space CAMP software factory. Raft will partner with Space CAMP, located inside the Catalyst Campus for Technology and Innovation in Colorado Springs, CO, to develop a multi-environment Continuous Integration / Continuous Delivery (CI/CD) Platform that will enable rapid deployment of software applications for Space Operations Command (SPOC) Delta Units. Raft and Space CAMP will be integrating and collaborating with Platform One, a DoD-wide DevSecOps initiative that provides infrastructure, services, and tools for scalable and secure application delivery.
Marketshoustonmirror.com

Cold Logistics Service Market To See Huge Growth By 2021-2026 | OOCL Logistics, JWD, CWT

Latest released Worldwide Cold Logistics Service Market Research Report provides detailed assessment of Key and emerging players showcasing company profiles, product/service offerings, market price, and sales revenue to better derive market size estimation. With this assesment the aim is to provide viewpoint on upcoming trends, growth drivers, opinions and facts derived from industry executives with statistically supported and market validated data. Furthermore, a detailed commentary on How or Why this market may see a growth momentum during the forecast period is analysed and correlated with dominating and emerging players strength and weakness.
Industrydcvelocity.com

AxleHire expands last-mile delivery services in the Northeast

California-based last-mile delivery platform AxleHire has expanded its East-Coast operations with services for major metropolitan areas in New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania, the company said this week. Facilities in Newark and Philadelphia are AxleHire’s latest sortation centers, and they join New York City in the tri-state region. The announcement comes on the heels of AxleHire’s recent expansion into the Midwest via Chicago, and adds to existing coverage along the West Coast. Company leaders said the East Coast expansion is its “most significant” to date. “The tristate corridor is the logistics vein of the East Coast, and we’re eager to offer both current and new clients a superior delivery experience for their customers,” company CEO Adam Bryant said in a statement. AxleHire uses its tech-forward platform, an asset-light transportation network, and the gig economy to quickly enable new capacity, keep logistics costs low, and remain agile, the company also said. Powered by proprietary technology, the logistics tech firm utilizes algorithms to optimize delivery routes based on variable demand. In addition, the company locates its sortation centers and delivery hubs in or nearby major metropolitan cities, resulting in greater density that ultimately lowers miles covered and fuel consumed. AxleHire also operates in Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Portland, San Diego, San Francisco, and Seattle. Separately, the company announced during this week’s Home Delivery World conference that it will expand two zero-emission pilot projects with logistics automation firm Tortoise and last-mile delivery vehicle company URB-E. The pilots, taking place in Los Angeles and New York City, will be scaled nationally in 2021 and 2022. Using URB-E’s zero-emission electric vehicles and collapsible micro containers or Tortoise’s zero-emission remote-piloted carts has lowered AxleHire’s emissions by 95%, according to the company.
TechnologyForConstructionPros.com

UM Developing Robotic Assistants to Advance Construction Industry

The University of Michigan (UM) announced it is researching, and collaborating with construction companies, to develop robots that can assist on the construction jobsite. The university received a grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to further that work. Researchers are using machine learning and digital twin technology to develop...
TechnologyForConstructionPros.com

Togal.AI Launches Construction Estimating Tool

According to Florida Construction News, a local construction technology startup has launched its first estimating tool and plans to enter the marketplace this month. Togal.ai's software automates the estimating process using artificial intelligence (AI). The article states:. Artificial Intelligence construction technology start-up Togal.ai says it will enter the marketplace in...
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

NASA Stmd Space Technology Graduate Research Opportunities (NSTGRO22) Released

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Space Technology Mission Directorate (STMD) seeks to sponsor U.S. citizen, U.S. national, and permanent resident graduate student research that has significant potential to contribute to NASA’s goal of creating innovative new space technologies for our Nation’s science, exploration, and economic future. NASA Headquarters...
Newark, NJnjbmagazine.com

Logistics Innovator Expands Tech-Enabled, Last-Mile Delivery Services into NJ

AxleHire, a logistics innovator for last-mile delivery, announced its most significant East-Coast expansion with new last-mile delivery services for major metros in New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania. Facilities in Newark and Philadelphia are AxleHire’s latest sortation centers, and joins New York City in the tri-state region. The company will utilize its tech-forward, last-mile delivery methodologies so customers can enjoy 99% on-time delivery rates along with a better recipient experience through real-time tracking and SMS communications. The announcement comes on the heels of AxleHire’s recent expansion into the Midwest via Chicago. The tristate expansion combined with their facilities up and down the West Coast now provides coverage for customers in major metros across the United States.
Carsngtnews.com

Dana Launches e-Axles for Class 7 and 8 Vehicles

Dana Inc. has expanded its Spicer Electrified e-powertrain offerings to include a family of single and tandem e-axles designed for a wide variety of Class 7 and 8 applications. The Spicer Electrified Zero-8 e-axles complement Dana’s established heavy-duty EV e-propulsion systems. The new e-axle portfolio supports Dana’s approach to meet...
BusinessPosted by
DFW Community News

Mr. Cooper sells third business line this year as it refocuses on core services

Coppell-based Mr. Cooper Group is selling another one of its business lines in the third such transaction this year. Mr. Cooper, the lender and servicer formerly known as Nationstar, is selling its Xome Valuations business to Canada-based Voxtur Analytics Corp. in a deal expected to close in the third quarter of 2021. Voxtur provides real estate technology and data to investors, lenders and servicers, according to its website. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

