USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service to Use Planet Basemaps to Support their 2021 Growing Season Assessment
Planet Federal, a wholly owned subsidiary of Planet Labs Inc., a leading provider of daily data and insights about Earth, has inked a deal with the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) to integrate Planet Basemaps into NASS’s robust data collection and analysis processes. With Planet data, NASS will begin exploring higher spatial granularity and timely assessments of the 2021 growing season. Planet recently entered into a definitive merger agreement with dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ), a special purpose acquisition company, to become a publicly-traded company.spaceref.com
