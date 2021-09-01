Cancel
Agriculture

USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service to Use Planet Basemaps to Support their 2021 Growing Season Assessment

SpaceRef
 8 days ago

Planet Federal, a wholly owned subsidiary of Planet Labs Inc., a leading provider of daily data and insights about Earth, has inked a deal with the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) to integrate Planet Basemaps into NASS’s robust data collection and analysis processes. With Planet data, NASS will begin exploring higher spatial granularity and timely assessments of the 2021 growing season. Planet recently entered into a definitive merger agreement with dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ), a special purpose acquisition company, to become a publicly-traded company.

Related
Agricultureagnetwest.com

Industry Groups Weigh-In on Meat Processing Infrastructure

Several industry groups have submitted formal comments to help guide the future of meat processing in the U.S. The comments were submitted in response to a request for information from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) regarding meat and poultry processing infrastructure. Groups including the National Farmers Union (NFU), North American Meat Institute, and the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture (NASDA) all provided recommendations for strengthening the meat processing industry.
Agriculturefishgame.com

Quail, Pheasant Groups React To Farm Bill

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced the acceptance of 2.8 million acres into the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) so far in 2021. The positive news will help stem the tide of the 3 million acres also set to expire from contract on September 30th. The Habitat Organization remains focused on advocating for additional CRP signup opportunities and increased incentives to assist the nation’s private landowners and agricultural communities in meeting a 27-million-acre program cap by the end of fiscal year 2023. CRP remains the country’s single most effective conservation tool creating wildlife habitat, improving water quality, protecting soil health, ensuring climate resiliency, and safeguarding robust rural economies.
Congress & Courtskfgo.com

Hoeven works with USDA to expand ELAP coverage for feed transportation

Senator John Hoeven, Ranking Member of the Senate Agriculture Appropriations Committee and a senior member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, today secured additional drought relief for livestock producers, working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to permanently expand the Emergency Assistance for Livestock Program (ELAP) to now cover feed transportation costs, in addition to water transportation costs.
Agricultureagnetwest.com

USDA Offers New Insurance Option for Split-Apply Nitrogen

Corn farmers who “split-apply” nitrogen will soon have another option for crop insurance coverage. Starting in the 2022 crop year, the USDA’s Risk Management Agency will offer the Post Application Coverage Endorsement (PACE) in certain states for non-irrigated corn, providing coverage for producers who use this practice that’s considered better for natural resources and saves money for producers. To “split-apply” nitrogen, growers make multiple fertilizer applications during the growing season rather than providing all of the crop’s nitrogen requirements with a single treatment before or during planting.
Agriculturecordellbeacon.com

Truce between prairie dogs and livestock farmers?

Prairie dogs compete with cattle for forage and have a reputation for damaging grazing lands, reducing annual forage production, and degrading the vegetation plant community. Scientists at the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), Agricultural Research Service (ARS), took a closer look at this competition and found that in some cases, there may be more room for cattle and prairie dogs to coexist than was previously thought.
AgricultureHigh Plains Journal

USDA expands assistance to cover feed transportation costs for drought-impacted ranchers

In response to the severe drought conditions in the West and Great Plains, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced its plans to help cover the cost of transporting feed for livestock that rely on grazing. USDA is updating the Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honey Bees and Farm-raised Fish Program (ELAP) to immediately cover feed transportation costs for drought impacted ranchers. USDA’s Farm Service Agency will provide more details and tools to help ranchers get ready to apply at their local USDA Service Center later this month at fsa.usda.gov/elap.
AgricultureSupermarket News

UFCW applauds USDA pandemic relief funds for food industry workers

United Food and Commercial Workers International (UFCW) joined the U.S. Department of Agriculture in announcing $700 million in relief funding for food industry workers to help cover pandemic-related health and safety costs. USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack unveiled the new Farm and Food Workers Relief (FFWR) grant program Tuesday in a...
Carpinteria, CACoastal View

Farmland and food equity in the Carpinteria Valley: towards a more just future

I’ve spent my last few columns discussing the state of agriculture in the Carpinteria Valley. I’ve considered the context of land being lost to agriculture via urban development and a farmer population that is “aging-out” without being able to pass farmland to the next generation. Another consistent theme is the importance of building farming systems and economies that are more resilient in the face of a rapidly changing climate. However, this complex patchwork of needs and services – augmented by the realities of drought, wildfire and disrupted national supply chains – is just one part of the story of sustainable agriculture. Another important part of the conversation, both locally and nationally, is equity.
Agriculturestjosephpost.com

AFBF urges USDA to address supply chain issues

The American Farm Bureau Federation urges the Department of Agriculture to address supply chain issues facing farmers and ranchers. In a letter to Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack last week, the organization details priorities for USDA to consider in response to President Joe Biden’s Executive Order on America’s Supply Chains. AFBF...
AgricultureThe Poultry Site

UGA researcher improving sustainability, profitability for poultry processors

Now a team of University of Georgia and U.S. Department of Agriculture poultry scientists have received a Critical Agricultural Research and Extension (CARE) grant from the USDA to help develop ways to use the meat that increase sustainability and profitability, according to Maria M. Lameiras for the University of Georgia's CAES News.
Grocery & Supermaketgrocerydive.com

USDA unveils $700M relief fund with $20M for grocery workers

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will provide $700 million in grants to help farm and meatpacking workers with pandemic-related health and safety costs, setting aside $20 million of this funding for at least one pilot program to provide support to frontline grocery workers. USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack told reporters...
Agriculturesoutheastagnet.com

USDA Invests Millions in Grants to Provide Relief to Farm and Food Workers Impacted by COVID-19

(WASHINGTON, September 7, 2021) — Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced that $700 million in competitive grant funding will be available through the new Farm and Food Workers Relief (FFWR) grant program to help farmworkers and meatpacking workers with pandemic-related health and safety costs. The announcement was made in press call with United Farm Workers Foundation Executive Director Diana Tellefson Torres and United Food and Commercial Workers International President Marc Perrone. Additionally, to recognize the essential role and costs borne by front-line grocery workers, $20 million of this amount has been set aside for at least one pilot program to support grocery workers and test options for reaching them in the future. The new program is funded by the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 and is part of USDA’s Build Back Better efforts to respond and recover from the pandemic.
Agriculturehngnews.com

State corn crop developing nine days ahead of five-year average

Wisconsin had 5.5 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending September 5, 2021, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, in cooperation with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP). Temperatures were near normal, but precipitation was below normal. Hay cutting continues, and producers have...
Agriculturegeneticliteracyproject.org

Ghana edges toward adopting pest resistant GMO cowpea

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. [The Ghanian] government says its decision on whether to approve Ghana’s first genetically modified crop will be based on science and...
Agriculturesoutheastagnet.com

Climate-Smart Agriculture through CRP

Back in May, the USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) announced an initiative to quantify the climate benefits of Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) contracts. The multi-year effort will enable USDA to better target CRP toward climate outcomes and improve existing models and conservation planning tools while supporting USDA’s goal of putting American agriculture and forestry at the center of climate-smart solutions to address climate change.
Agriculturehoustonmirror.com

Data of 5.5 cr farmers available: Agriculture Minister

New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday said that agriculture has to be linked with digital technology, scientific research, and knowledge, and emphasized the need for the Central government and state governments to work together for agriculture to give a boost to the economy.
Agriculturebasinbusinessjournal.com

WSU to lead national AI research institute for agriculture

PULLMAN – With a new $20 million federal grant, Washington State University will lead a major research institute to develop artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to tackle some of agriculture’s biggest challenges related to labor, water, weather and climate change. The new institute is one of 11 launched by the National...
Agricultureandnowuknow.com

American Mushroom Institute's Rachel Roberts Discusses 2021 National Agriculture Statistics Service Report on Fresh Mushrooms

AVONDALE, PA - As more shoppers explore unique ways to incorporate mushrooms into their home-cooked meals, demand is continuing to climb for the category. American Mushroom Institute recently commented on the National Agriculture Statistics Service (NASS) 2021 Report on Fresh Mushrooms, with President Rachel Roberts offering an inside look at the market amidst supply chain, labor, transportation, and pandemic challenges.
AgricultureMarion Chronicle-Tribune

How to support local agriculture this fall

The global pandemic that has upended daily life has exacted a toll on many industries. Businesses have been asked to close or temporarily scale back operations, while organizers of recreational gatherings have been tasked with reevaluating the practicality and safety of annual events. Throughout the United States, autumn fairs, exhibitions...
AgricultureWNCY

Estimated Breeding Values Available For Sheep Farmers

The cattle industry has had the ability to pick cattle that fit each farm’s specialties using expected progeny differences (EPDs). The sheep industry has been looking into something similar for farmers and they’ve finally come up with “estimated breeding values” (EBVs). University of Minnesota Extension Sheep Specialist Travis Hoffman compared...

