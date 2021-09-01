USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service to Use Planet Basemaps to Support their 2021 Growing Season Assessment

I’ve spent my last few columns discussing the state of agriculture in the Carpinteria Valley. I’ve considered the context of land being lost to agriculture via urban development and a farmer population that is “aging-out” without being able to pass farmland to the next generation. Another consistent theme is the importance of building farming systems and economies that are more resilient in the face of a rapidly changing climate. However, this complex patchwork of needs and services – augmented by the realities of drought, wildfire and disrupted national supply chains – is just one part of the story of sustainable agriculture. Another important part of the conversation, both locally and nationally, is equity.