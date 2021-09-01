Cancel
Opmantek Welcomes NASA Aboard With New Agreement

 8 days ago

Opmantek Software, one of the world’s leading providers of automated network management software, welcomes NASA onboard with a recent agreement to provide software and support to the Artemis program. In a move that will support the progress of humankind's space exploration, this agreement will ensure that NASA has the right software to achieve the mission outcomes.

