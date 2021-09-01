Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

MetroWeather Supports TruWeather Solutions’ NASA SBIR Contract

SpaceRef
 8 days ago

Metro Weather Co., Ltd. (“MetroWeather”), a leading company providing high-precision information on wind conditions using compact, high-performance Doppler Lidar*, and TruWeather Solutions, Inc. (“TruWeather”), a leading micro weather data and analytics company, are pleased to announce a collaborative contract to support “Urban Weather Sensing Infrastructure”, TruWeather’s Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract with NASA. Under this agreement, MetroWeather and TruWeather will leverage the strengths of both companies to build an urban weather observation infrastructure which could be used for a wide-scale deployment of commercial Urban Air Mobility. We believe that the combination of MetroWeather's Doppler Lidar and TruWeather's urban wind simulation system will help accelerate the development of next-generation weather services that are essential for the safe and affordable delivery of advanced air transportation services (AAM), especially in dense urban areas.

spaceref.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Speed#Sbir#Truweather Solutions#Truweather Solutions#Sbir#Urban Air Mobility#Doppler Lidar#Uwex#Api#Uas#Aam#Wind Lidar#Onr#Utm#Truflite V360#Cfd#Metro Weather Co Ltd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Militarywashingtonexec.com

DCS Wins $164M Contract to Support USAF Fighters, Bombers

DCS Corp. has been awarded a $164 million, 4-year prime contract to support the U.S. Air Force Fighters and Advanced Aircraft Directorate, and USAF Bombers Directorate. DCS will support the acquisition, fielding and sustainment for a large segment of the Air Force fighter and bomber fleet, along with foreign military sales support to numerous partner nations.
Aerospace & DefenseExecutiveBiz

Lockheed to Continue Blackjack Satellite Integration Work With DARPA

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has awarded Lockheed Martin a $25.4 million modification to a contract for the Blackjack satellite constellation. The company will contue integrating Blackjack surveillance satellites under the option 3 action, which raises the contract’s value from $40.5 million to $65.8 million, the Department of Defense said Tuesday.
MilitaryC4ISR & Networks

The future of war demands a DoD networked force built on integrated, open architecture

American warfare is getting a system update. When the Department of Defense announced its Joint All-Domain Command and Control initiative — creating an interconnected, cross-branch technological ecosystem of data sharing and analysis — it acknowledged that the state of war has fundamentally changed. In a conflict landscape that straddles both kinetic and nonkinetic battlefields, and features technologically advanced adversaries, prevailing against those adversaries requires an all-inclusive connection between military assets of all kinds. Simply put: What good are multi-billion-dollar defense systems if they can’t operate together to meet the tough challenges of tomorrow’s digital battle space?
Aerospace & Defensespacepolicyonline.com

NASA IG Faults NASA On Management of Infrastructure Projects

A day before a House committee marks up legislation to give NASA an extra $4 billion to fix aging facilities around the country, the NASA Inspector General is out with a report faulting the agency for how it manages such projects now. The report complains about a lack of “rigor” in deciding where to apply Construction of Facilities funding already provided through the regular appropriations process.
EconomySpaceNews.com

DoD a challenging customer for fast-moving satellite broadband industry

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. — Companies that provide low Earth orbit satellite broadband view the U.S. Defense Department as a key customer but are being challenged to make their networks compatible with government ground systems and user terminals, officials said Sept. 7 at the Satellite 2021 conference. Satellite and terminal manufacturers...
ComputersSpaceRef

NASA M-Star Grant Funds: Geisel Software and Fayettville State University Research on Active and On-Demand Multi-robot Perception

Geisel Software, a Massachusetts-based custom software development firm, is pleased to announce they have partnered with Fayetteville State University (NCFSU) to perform research funded by NASA’s Minority University Research and Education Project (MUREP) Space Technology Artemis Research (M-STAR) grant. The grant will fund Active and On-demand Multi Robot Perception (AOMRP) research designed to develop multi-robot perception, a technology that utilizes highly specialized image sensors, to support NASA’s use of autonomous multi-robot systems performing scouting missions on the surface of the Moon or other planets.
EducationSpaceRef

NASA, UMES Enact Space Act Agreement for Educational Opportunities

NASA and the University of Maryland Eastern Shore in Princess Anne signed a Space Act Agreement Sept. 7, 2021, that will expand opportunities for education, workforce development, and research. The objective of the agreement is to enable a sustained pipeline of diverse talent for science, technology, engineering and mathematics careers...
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

NSF and CASIS Select Three Tissue Engineering Projects to Leverage the ISS National Lab

The Center for the Advancement of Science in Space (CASIS) and the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) today announced three awarded projects from a joint solicitation focused on transformative tissue engineering and mechanobiology research. Through this partnership, NSF awarded $1.2 million to the selected projects to leverage the International Space Station (ISS) U.S. National Laboratory to advance fundamental science and biomedical engineering. CASIS, manager of the ISS National Lab, will facilitate hardware implementation in-orbit access, and astronaut crew time to support the investigations on the orbiting laboratory.
IndustrySpaceRef

Rocket Lab Provides First Half 2021 Financial Results Update

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKLB) (“Rocket Lab” or “the Company”), a global leader in launch services and space systems, today reviewed financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2021, which were previously released in its 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on August 31, 2021.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

NASA OIG: NASA's Construction Of Facilities

NASA facilities and infrastructure-including offices, laboratories, launch complexes, test stands, and wind tunnels- are necessary components for exploring the Moon and Mars, facilitating the commercial space industry, conducting aeronautics research, and studying Earth and space sciences. NASA manages $40 billion in facility assets with an inventory of more than 5,000 buildings and structures; however, over 75 percent of this infrastructure is beyond its design life and the Agency faces a deferred maintenance backlog of $2.66 billion as of 2020. To address these challenges and mitigate risks to current and future missions, NASA's Construction of Facilities (CoF) program focuses on modernizing NASA's infrastructure through consolidation into fewer, more efficient, sustainable facilities and repairing failing infrastructure to reduce overall maintenance costs.
Aerospace & DefenseAntelope Valley Press

Center tests for vertical takeoffs, landings

NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center, located at Edwards Air Force Base, has begun a series of flight tests using a small aircraft that can take off and land vertically, much like a helicopter, as part of a program to integrate such aircraft into an urban environment. The tests are part...
Berkeley, CASpaceRef

Advanced Space Celebrates Confirmation for ESCAPADE – Twin Mars Mission Unique mission design aids in success of the science team

Advanced Space is pleased to be a part of the team led by the University of California, Berkeley, on the NASA Escape and Plasma Acceleration and Dynamics Explorers (ESCAPADE) mission. Advanced Space has supported ESCAPADE’s mission design through many design cycles, seeking ways to make this new approach to planetary exploration successful. The Advanced Space team not only ensured ESCAPADE is set up for success but also performed under a tightly constrained schedule. ESCAPADE has now been confirmed by NASA in the Key Decision Point C review. This critical review assessed launch readiness based on the preliminary mission design; the confirmation means ESCAPADE will progress to launch.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

NASA Smdp: 2022A NASA IRTF Call for Proposals

The call for NASA Infrared Telescope Facility semester 2022A observing proposals has been released. The online submission form will be available September 7, 2021. The Proposal Deadline for semester 2022A (February 1, 2022 to July 31, 2022) is Friday, October 1, 2021, 5 PM Hawaii Standard time. Available instruments are...
Aerospace & Defensefederalnewsnetwork.com

Turbulence in a NASA contract to build a new lunar landing vehicle

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. If they can put a man on the moon, how come NASA can’t line up its appropriations and its acquisition strategy for a new landing vehicle? A series of protests over a $3 billion award to SpaceX has turned up a lot of issues, as the Federal Drive with Tom Temin heard from Smith Pachter McWhorter procurement attorney Joe Petrillo.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

NASA Stmd Space Technology Graduate Research Opportunities (NSTGRO22) Released

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Space Technology Mission Directorate (STMD) seeks to sponsor U.S. citizen, U.S. national, and permanent resident graduate student research that has significant potential to contribute to NASA’s goal of creating innovative new space technologies for our Nation’s science, exploration, and economic future. NASA Headquarters...

Comments / 0

Community Policy