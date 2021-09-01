Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Astra Conducts Test Launch

SpaceRef
 8 days ago

Astra Space, Inc. (“Astra”) (Nasdaq: ASTR) conducted a test launch of its launch vehicle, LV0006. “We regret that we were unable to accomplish all mission objectives for the U.S. Space Force; however, we captured a tremendous amount of data from this test flight”. The launch vehicle lifted off at 3:35PM...

spaceref.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Launch Vehicle#Astra Space#Astr#The U S Space Force#Founder#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Space.com

Astronauts in space will soon resurrect an AI robot friend called CIMON

An AI-powered robot with a digital face is ready for a new mission on the International Space Station. The robot, called CIMON-2 (it's short for Crew Interactive Mobile Companion) worked alongside two European astronauts on past missions to the station in recent years and just got a software upgrade that will enable it to perform more complex tasks with a new human crewmate later this year.
Aerospace & DefenseDigital Trends

How to watch SpaceX launch its first all-civilian mission

SpaceX is just days away from launching its first all-civilian crew for a three-day ride in low Earth orbit. The mission is set to lift off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida next week. Shift4 Payments CEO Jared Isaacman, the commander of the Inspiration4 mission,...
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

What Was The NASA S-3B Viking?

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is known, among other things, for having a wide and interesting variety of aircraft at its disposal. While its space-going missions have taken the headlines over the years, normal planes also play an important role in NASA’s operations. One such aircraft was the Lockheed S-3B ‘Viking.’
Redondo Beach, CAPhys.org

NASA readies James Webb space telescope for December launch

NASA plans to launch the James Webb Space Telescope into orbit Dec. 18, 2021, to serve as the premier deep space observatory for the next decade. The agency set the new target launch date in coordination with Arianespace after Webb recently and successfully completed its rigorous testing regimen – a major turning point for the mission. The new date also follows Arianespace successfully launching an Ariane 5 rocket in late July and scheduling a launch that will precede Webb. The July launch was the first for an Ariane 5 since August 2020.
Aerospace & Defensetheredstonerocket.com

NASA’s Psyche mission moves closer to launch

With NASA’s Psyche mission now less than a year from launch, anticipation is building. By next spring, the fully assembled spacecraft will ship from the agency’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory to NASA’s Kennedy Space Center for a launch period that opens Aug. 1, 2022. In early 2026, the Psyche spacecraft will...
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceNews.com

SpaceX wins contract to launch Yahsat’s Thuraya 4-NGS satellite

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. — Yahsat has selected SpaceX to launch its next-generation Thuraya mobile connectivity satellite in 2023, the companies announced Sept. 8. A Falcon 9 will launch the Thuraya 4-NGS satellite, being built by Airbus Defence and Space for UAE-based Yahsat, in the second half of 2023. The companies did not disclose terms of the launch contract.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Space.com

SpaceX, NASA targeting April 15 for launch of Crew-4 mission to space station

Here's something to make the next Tax Day a little more bearable. SpaceX and NASA are targeting April 15, 2022, for the launch of the Crew-4 mission to the International Space Station, agency officials announced yesterday (Sept. 7). If all goes according to plan, a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule will launch that day atop a Falcon 9 rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Center (KSC) in Florida.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

Sierra Space and Kanematsu Corporation Creating Japanese Partnerships to Advance International Commercialization of Low-Earth Orbit

LOUISVILLE, CO., September 8, 2021 – Sierra Space and Kanematsu Corporation (Kanematsu) are opening up global access to low-Earth orbit (LEO), allowing for new business opportunities in space. The Sierra Space Station is a LEO platform that utilizes the Dream Chaser® spaceplane and multiple LIFETM habitats to create a vibrant new space ecosystem where people are living and working in space and new industries are allowed to thrive and grow, while also helping humanity on Earth. Kanematsu is an international company at the forefront of aerospace in Japan.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

The ISS Crew Is Gearing Up For Two Spacewalks

Russia’s Soyuz MS-18 crew ship (foreground) and Nauka multipurpose laboratory module are pictured docked to the station as it orbited above Africa’s Indian Ocean coast. Two Expedition 65 cosmonauts will soon exit the International Space Station for the second spacewalk in less than week to continue configuring a Russian science module. Meanwhile, two astronauts are gearing up for another spacewalk, while the rest of the crew conducts space research and lab maintenance.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Space.com

SpaceX's Inspiration4 private all-civilian orbital mission: Live updates

The first all-civilian mission to orbit Earth on a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft is scheduled to launch on Sept. 15, and you can follow all the action live here. Called Inspiration4, the mission will send four crewmembers on a three-day orbital flight around the Earth. They will lift off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, riding atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. They'll wrap up the three-day journey with a splashdown in the Atlantic Ocean.
Berkeley, CASpaceRef

Advanced Space Celebrates Confirmation for ESCAPADE – Twin Mars Mission Unique mission design aids in success of the science team

Advanced Space is pleased to be a part of the team led by the University of California, Berkeley, on the NASA Escape and Plasma Acceleration and Dynamics Explorers (ESCAPADE) mission. Advanced Space has supported ESCAPADE’s mission design through many design cycles, seeking ways to make this new approach to planetary exploration successful. The Advanced Space team not only ensured ESCAPADE is set up for success but also performed under a tightly constrained schedule. ESCAPADE has now been confirmed by NASA in the Key Decision Point C review. This critical review assessed launch readiness based on the preliminary mission design; the confirmation means ESCAPADE will progress to launch.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

NASA OIG: NASA's Construction Of Facilities

NASA facilities and infrastructure-including offices, laboratories, launch complexes, test stands, and wind tunnels- are necessary components for exploring the Moon and Mars, facilitating the commercial space industry, conducting aeronautics research, and studying Earth and space sciences. NASA manages $40 billion in facility assets with an inventory of more than 5,000 buildings and structures; however, over 75 percent of this infrastructure is beyond its design life and the Agency faces a deferred maintenance backlog of $2.66 billion as of 2020. To address these challenges and mitigate risks to current and future missions, NASA's Construction of Facilities (CoF) program focuses on modernizing NASA's infrastructure through consolidation into fewer, more efficient, sustainable facilities and repairing failing infrastructure to reduce overall maintenance costs.
EconomySpaceRef

VPT Adds Point of Load Converter to Space Product Line

VPT, Inc. (VPT®), a HEICO company (NYSE:HEI.A) (NYSE:HEI), announces the availability of its SVRPL Series of space-qualified point of load DC-DC converters. Covering an input voltage range of 3.1 to 5.5 V and available in 6A output surface-mount options, the SVRPL products are designed specifically for space applications facing harsh radiation environments while requiring low voltages and tight regulation for high-performance processors.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Outsider.com

PHOTO: NASA Testing Futuristic Electric Air Taxi

If you thought Uber was an innovative way to get people around busy towns, check out what NASA is planning. All-electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft—coming to a city near you. NASA is working on these futuristic electric air taxis with Joby Aviation. And the concept came as part...

Comments / 0

Community Policy