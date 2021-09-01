SkyWater Selected by Carillon to Produce Holographic Optical Beam Steering Technology for DARPA-funded Satellite Communications Program
SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ: SKYT), the trusted technology realization partner, today announced it was chosen by Carillon Technologies to produce solid-state Holographic Optical Beam Steering (HOBS) chips for satellite and other free-space optical communications (FSOC) applications. HOBS technology was invented and is being developed for Automotive LIDAR applications by Carillon partner Lumotive. In partnership with the Defense Advanced Research Project’s Agency (DARPA), Carillon is onshoring HOBS technology, standing up a complete design, manufacturing, packaging and test supply chain in the United States so the technology can be rapidly, reliably and securely manufactured for commercial, space, and national security applications.www.spaceref.com
