SkyWater Selected by Carillon to Produce Holographic Optical Beam Steering Technology for DARPA-funded Satellite Communications Program

Partnership Opens up Global Access to New Sierra Space Station for New Business Opportunities. LOUISVILLE, CO., September 8, 2021 (Sierra Space PR) – Sierra Space and Kanematsu Corporation (Kanematsu) are opening up global access to low-Earth orbit (LEO), allowing for new business opportunities in space. The Sierra Space Station is a LEO platform that utilizes the Dream Chaser® spaceplane and multiple LIFETM habitats to create a vibrant new space ecosystem where people are living and working in space and new industries are allowed to thrive and grow, while also helping humanity on Earth. Kanematsu is an international company at the forefront of aerospace in Japan.