Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

SkyWater Selected by Carillon to Produce Holographic Optical Beam Steering Technology for DARPA-funded Satellite Communications Program

SpaceRef
 8 days ago

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ: SKYT), the trusted technology realization partner, today announced it was chosen by Carillon Technologies to produce solid-state Holographic Optical Beam Steering (HOBS) chips for satellite and other free-space optical communications (FSOC) applications. HOBS technology was invented and is being developed for Automotive LIDAR applications by Carillon partner Lumotive. In partnership with the Defense Advanced Research Project’s Agency (DARPA), Carillon is onshoring HOBS technology, standing up a complete design, manufacturing, packaging and test supply chain in the United States so the technology can be rapidly, reliably and securely manufactured for commercial, space, and national security applications.

www.spaceref.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Darpa#Optical Communication#Darpa#Skyt#Hobs#Fsoc#Automotive Lidar#Nation#American#Dod#The U S Government#Carillontechnologies Com#Dod#Skywater S Technology#Mems#Aerospace Defense#Cloud Computing#Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Aerospace & DefenseExecutiveBiz

Lockheed to Continue Blackjack Satellite Integration Work With DARPA

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has awarded Lockheed Martin a $25.4 million modification to a contract for the Blackjack satellite constellation. The company will contue integrating Blackjack surveillance satellites under the option 3 action, which raises the contract’s value from $40.5 million to $65.8 million, the Department of Defense said Tuesday.
MilitaryC4ISR & Networks

The future of war demands a DoD networked force built on integrated, open architecture

American warfare is getting a system update. When the Department of Defense announced its Joint All-Domain Command and Control initiative — creating an interconnected, cross-branch technological ecosystem of data sharing and analysis — it acknowledged that the state of war has fundamentally changed. In a conflict landscape that straddles both kinetic and nonkinetic battlefields, and features technologically advanced adversaries, prevailing against those adversaries requires an all-inclusive connection between military assets of all kinds. Simply put: What good are multi-billion-dollar defense systems if they can’t operate together to meet the tough challenges of tomorrow’s digital battle space?
Long Beach, CAparabolicarc.com

Rocket Lab Lands Multi-Launch Deal to Deploy Entire IoT Satellite Constellation for Kinéis

The multi-launch contract will see Rocket Lab deploy 25 Internet-of-Things (IoT) satellites across five dedicated missions on the Electron launch vehicle. Long Beach, California. September 08, 2021 (Rocket Lab PR) – Rocket Lab USA, Inc (“Rocket Lab” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RKLB), a leading launch provider and space systems company, today announced it has been awarded a contract to deploy an entire satellite constellation across five dedicated Electron missions for Kinéis, a global Internet-of-Things (IoT) connectivity provider.
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

Sierra Space and Kanematsu Corporation Creating Japanese Partnerships to Advance International Commercialization of Low-Earth Orbit

Partnership Opens up Global Access to New Sierra Space Station for New Business Opportunities. LOUISVILLE, CO., September 8, 2021 (Sierra Space PR) – Sierra Space and Kanematsu Corporation (Kanematsu) are opening up global access to low-Earth orbit (LEO), allowing for new business opportunities in space. The Sierra Space Station is a LEO platform that utilizes the Dream Chaser® spaceplane and multiple LIFETM habitats to create a vibrant new space ecosystem where people are living and working in space and new industries are allowed to thrive and grow, while also helping humanity on Earth. Kanematsu is an international company at the forefront of aerospace in Japan.
ExecutiveBiz

DARPA Picks Research Teams for Geopolitical Influence Detection Tool Development Program

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has selected research teams for a program that seeks to build automated tools and techniques to help analysts detect, track and characterize geopolitical influence campaigns online. DARPA said Thursday the research teams selected for the Influence Campaign Awareness and Sensemaking program will be led...
Economymining.com

New research to bring fibre optic technology to Australian mining sector

A Curtin University research team will work to bring leading broadband fibre optic acoustic sensing technology to the Australian oil and gas, mining and environmental monitoring industries, aiming for a more cost-effective and safer resource extraction process. As part of the Federal Government’s Global Innovation Linkages Program, the team –...
Economytctmagazine.com

3D Systems hires 3DSIM founder Dr Brent Stucker as Chief Scientist

Dr Brent Stucker, Chief Scientist at 3D Systems. 3D Systems continues to expand its senior leadership team as it announces the hire of Dr Brent Stucker as Chief Scientist. Stucker joins the company in the newly created role having previously served as Director of Additive Manufacturing and Distinguished Engineer at engineering software developer Ansys. Stucker joined Ansys after the acquisition of 3DSIM in 2017, a software simulation company that he co-founded and led as CEO.
Agriculturetheedgemarkets.com

Technology Park recaliberates to strengthen innovation supply

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 7): Technology Park Malaysia (TPM) will be recalibrating to offer services in five areas before the end of the year, as it seeks to strengthen the supply of innovation aimed at accelerating the economic recovery of the country. Amongst others, TPM would offer improved integrated infrastructure services,...
ComputersSpaceRef

NASA M-Star Grant Funds: Geisel Software and Fayettville State University Research on Active and On-Demand Multi-robot Perception

Geisel Software, a Massachusetts-based custom software development firm, is pleased to announce they have partnered with Fayetteville State University (NCFSU) to perform research funded by NASA’s Minority University Research and Education Project (MUREP) Space Technology Artemis Research (M-STAR) grant. The grant will fund Active and On-demand Multi Robot Perception (AOMRP) research designed to develop multi-robot perception, a technology that utilizes highly specialized image sensors, to support NASA’s use of autonomous multi-robot systems performing scouting missions on the surface of the Moon or other planets.
EconomySpaceRef

VPT Adds Point of Load Converter to Space Product Line

VPT, Inc. (VPT®), a HEICO company (NYSE:HEI.A) (NYSE:HEI), announces the availability of its SVRPL Series of space-qualified point of load DC-DC converters. Covering an input voltage range of 3.1 to 5.5 V and available in 6A output surface-mount options, the SVRPL products are designed specifically for space applications facing harsh radiation environments while requiring low voltages and tight regulation for high-performance processors.
IndustrySpaceRef

Rocket Lab Provides First Half 2021 Financial Results Update

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKLB) (“Rocket Lab” or “the Company”), a global leader in launch services and space systems, today reviewed financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2021, which were previously released in its 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on August 31, 2021.
IndustrySpaceRef

BridgeComm Enters Into Strategic Partnership With Space Micro

BridgeComm, Inc., a leader in optical wireless communications (OWC) solutions and services, today announced it has entered into a strategic new teaming agreement with Space Micro, Inc., a trusted provider of affordable and highly reliable precision-engineered and manufactured communications, electro-optic and digital systems for satellites and spacecraft. A collaborative and mutually beneficial partnership, BridgeComm and Space Micro will focus on the design, development and testing of U.S. Government and commercial optical wireless communications (OWC) programs and equipment and more.
IndustrySpaceRef

Release of Space Medicine and Human Longevity in Space Q3 2021

We are delighted to share that SpaceTech Analytics in cooperation with Aging Analytics Agency and FemTech Analytics, has released the Space Medicine and Human Longevity in Space Q3 2021 Report. This analytical case study was compiled to summarise key observations in the SpaceTech ecosystem, a rapidly evolving and exponentially growing...
IndustryMedagadget.com

Medical Ceramics Market, Impact of COVID-19, By Type of Material, Companies, Forecast by 2027 – Renub Research

Nowadays, ceramics have been extremely popular in the manufacturing of medical devices. Advanced ceramics, also called technical ceramics, are becoming more critical in the medical industry. It is a material utilized for various human contact and non-contact applications in the medical industry. These materials are chiefly used to manufacture medical implants, devices, disposables (gloves, vials, tools), and packaging. Medical ceramics are biocompatible and either remain inert or is easily processed by the human body. According to Renub Research, the Global Medical Ceramics Market is projected to reach US$ 29.1 Billion by 2027.

Comments / 0

Community Policy