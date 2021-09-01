Cancel
Spire Global Awarded NOAA Contract to Deliver Satellite Weather Data

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) (“the Company” or “Spire”), a leading provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, today announced it has been awarded the next order to provide commercial radio occultation (RO) weather data for the National Oceanographic and Oceanic Administration’s (NOAA) operational Numerical Weather Prediction (NWP) models. The order represents the largest volume of commercial weather data purchased to date by NOAA under the Commercial Weather Data Buy Program.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Platzer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Satellite#Noaa#Spir#Ro#Noaa#Nwp#Eumetsat#Spire Global Inc#Twitter
