Planet and Google Cloud Partner to Bring Planetary-Scale Satellite Data Analysis To Governments And Enterprises
Planet, a leading provider of daily data and insights about Earth, and Google Cloud, Google’s suite of cloud computing services, today announced an expansion of their partnership and a new agreement, under which the two companies will create joint solutions that combine Planet’s high-frequency Earth observation data with Google Cloud’s cloud-based infrastructure to enable better data-driven decision-making. Last month, Planet entered into a definitive merger agreement with dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE: DMYQ), a special purpose acquisition company, to become a publicly-traded company.www.spaceref.com
