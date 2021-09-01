Planet and Google Cloud Partner to Bring Planetary-Scale Satellite Data Analysis To Governments And Enterprises

Scaling compute and bandwidth is just one part of ensuring solutions work for government and the constituents it serves. The rapid evolution of cloud solutions is laying to rest many of the old build-vs.-buy deliberations IT leaders once had to make. “Those types of decisions are still there, but cloud is becoming much more viable for a larger set of the sorts of applications that governments run today,” says Center for Digital Government (CDG) Senior Fellow Otto Doll. At the same time, that question is being replaced by a new one, Doll says: “Cloud gets sold as this turnkey process, and it can be … [but] we are challenged by whether we are truly getting the benefit from being in the cloud that everyone loves to tout.”