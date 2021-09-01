Lululemon Just Launched Super Soft Leggings That Feel Like a Second Skin

This story originally appeared on People.com by Nina Huang. Everyone has a preferred pair of yoga pants in mind, but for many celebrities, that means Lululemon's Align Leggings. The celebrity-loved style, previously seen on Lucy Hale and even worn by Meghan Markle while she was pregnant, is the gold standard for buttery-soft sweat-wicking leggings that remain flattering through yoga sessions and everyday wear. It's hard to top the Align leggings (Buy It, $98, lululemon.com) (arguably Lululemon's most iconic product), but if it had to be done, of course, the company itself would be the one to do it — and that's exactly what the brand has accomplished with its newest Instill tights (Buy It, $118, lululemon.com).