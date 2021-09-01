Cancel
Former BHS Standout Mason Williams Named Captain for Georgia Southern Golf Team

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the Georgia Southern Golf Facebook page, former Bridgeport High School standout Mason Williams has been named one of two captains for the 2021-22 season. As a junior, Williams ranked 10th in the Sun Belt Conference and second on the team in scoring average (72.83). He played in all 10 tournaments and finished in the Top 25 five times, including three Top 10s and two Top 5s.

