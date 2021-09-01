West Michigan prepares to welcome Afghan refugees
Tens of thousands of people who have been working with U.S forces in Afghanistan over the last 20 years and West Michigan is preparing to welcome Afghan refugees. Kalamazoo First Congregational Church said the city will be welcoming 100 refugees from Afghanistan. Bethany Christian Services said they could also be housed in Battle Creek or Grand Rapids. Churches in Kalamazoo were collecting donations for Afghan refugees coming to West Michigan.upnorthlive.com
