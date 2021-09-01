LiveWire – September 2021

Join us Saturday, September 11 at Sterling Park for the annual Colma Town picnic! In order to keep everyone safe we are splitting the picnic into two separate seating’s. Please contact Recreation Department staff at 650-985-5678 to sign up for the 11:00 am seating or the 1:00pm seating. Festivities this year will include live music, caricaturist, bubbles, temporary tattoos, kids activities and games and remembrance of the 20th anniversary of September 11. Lastly, there will be two sessions of virtual Bingo upon conclusion of the Picnic. There is no cost for this annual community event, so pack up the kids and stop by for some Town Picnic fun! Remember that Colma identification cards must be current for admittance into the picnic.