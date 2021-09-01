Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colma, CA

LiveWire – September 2021

ca.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin us Saturday, September 11 at Sterling Park for the annual Colma Town picnic! In order to keep everyone safe we are splitting the picnic into two separate seating’s. Please contact Recreation Department staff at 650-985-5678 to sign up for the 11:00 am seating or the 1:00pm seating. Festivities this year will include live music, caricaturist, bubbles, temporary tattoos, kids activities and games and remembrance of the 20th anniversary of September 11. Lastly, there will be two sessions of virtual Bingo upon conclusion of the Picnic. There is no cost for this annual community event, so pack up the kids and stop by for some Town Picnic fun! Remember that Colma identification cards must be current for admittance into the picnic.

www.colma.ca.gov

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Government
City
Colma, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Picnic Areas#Volunteers#Livewire#Recreation Department#Covid#Fera#Pg E#Care#The City Council#Californians#Any Vote Center#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Early stumble as El Salvador starts Bitcoin as currency

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — El Salvador became the first country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender Tuesday, but the rollout stumbled in its first hours and President Nayib Bukele informed that the digital wallet used for transactions was not functioning. For part of the morning, El Salvador’s president...
New York City, NYABC News

Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire

NEW YORK -- Millions of jobless Americans lost their unemployment benefits on Monday, leaving only a handful of economic support programs for those who are still being hit financially by the year-and-a-half-old coronavirus pandemic. Two critical programs expired on Monday. One provided jobless aid to self-employed and gig workers and...
Texas StateCNN

Why Texas's strict abortion law is terrible for the economy

New York (CNN Business) — As abortion rights advocates scramble to fight a Texas law that effectively bans abortion in the state, economists are drawing attention to the financial hardships — and subsequent economic downsides — that can occur when women's reproductive rights are restricted. The effects having children can...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House asks Congress for $24 billion in disaster relief

The White House on Tuesday is asking Congress to provide an estimated $24 billion in emergency funding to address natural disasters as part of a continuing resolution to avert a government shutdown. Administration officials said the additional funding is necessary to fulfill unmet needs from disasters over the past 18...

Comments / 0

Community Policy