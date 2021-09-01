Cancel
Moab, UT

$10k reward offered in deaths of newlywed couple at campsite

By Associated Press
midutahradio.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOAB, Utah (AP) — A Moab business contractor has offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the shooting deaths of a newlywed couple at a campsite. KUTV reports that Kylen Schulte and Crystal Turner were found dead on August 18 near Moab, in the South Mesa area of the La Sal Mountains. Schulte’s aunt has said the couple told friends a “creepy guy” made them uncomfortable before their deaths. The two women were last seen August 13, leaving a bar in Moab, where they lived and worked. The slayings have left locals nervous and frustrated about the lack of suspects. The donor has asked to remain anonymous.

