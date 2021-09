Greetings! As president of Marshall University, I am honored to be one of the first to officially welcome you to campus for our fall 2021 semester. It has been a very busy summer preparing for your return to campus. Decisions about academics, activities, athletics and of course, health and safety, including masks and vaccines, have dominated our discussions. I want to reassure you that we have diligently planned, and are now executing, what I believe is the best strategy to have a successful and healthful year. But we need your help; please wear your mask and follow all other health and safety protocols on campus. And, if you haven’t had the COVID-19 vaccine yet, I strongly encourage you to consider getting one.