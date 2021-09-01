Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Sonic Colors: Ultimate Review

By Chris De Hoog
cgmagonline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a lot of ways, it feels like I’ve been chasing a unicorn since 1994. As someone who grew up deeply immersed in Archie Comics’ Sonic series, I’ve been waiting for a new Sonic game to match the glory of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles or even Sonic CD. Sonic Adventure 2: Battle, Sonic Generations, and Sonic Mania came oh-so-close, but didn’t clear the hurdle.

www.cgmagonline.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sonic Games#Sonic Colors#Console Games#Sonic The Hedgehog#Archie Comics#Sonic Team#Wiimote#Dreamcast#Ultimate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
SONY
Related
Video Gamesab-gaming.com

Glyph Out Now On Steam

Critically acclaimed in the press, Glyph, from studio Bolverk Games, realizes the transition from Nintendo Switch to Steam today, Monday. The lively marble game/ball roller where you play as a mechanical scarab, working to restore an ancient civilization overrun by machines gone mad, is welcomed as a fresh take on the genre by platform game enthusiasts.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

This Skyrim mod gives the Dovahkiin a Breath of the Wild-style paraglider

Skyrim modders have created a working paraglider, taking inspiration from Breath of the Wild in its look and feel. Just below, you can check out a gameplay snippet of the paraglider mod in action for Skyrim (via PCGamesN). It's a genius little creation by the huge community surrounding Bethesda's classic RPG, and even grants the player full directional control as they're floating through the air with the paraglider.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Retro Survival Horror Game Tormented Souls Gets New Trailer; Coming Later This Month to Consoles & PC

Every once in a while a horror game sneaks its way onto the scene with little to no fanfare, and the latest title to do exactly this is Tormented Souls. Developed in tandem by two indie studios, Dual Effect and Abstract Digital, and published by UK-based company, PQube, Tormented Souls is an old-school, fixed-camera survival horror experience inspired by the original Resident Evil and Alone In The Dark games.
Video GamesVideogamer.com

Axiom Verge 2 out now on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC

Indie Metroidvania Axiom Verge 2 has launched on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC, as revealed by developer Tom Happ. The surprise came as part of Nintendo’s Indie World Showcase last night. Though a sequel to the original 2015 action adventure, Happ says you can play the games in any order. Playing as Indra, you’ll head to Antarctica following the call of a mysterious voice. Upon discovering an alternate Earth like world, you’ll find yourself exploring the ruins of a lost civilisation.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Gorgeous Black Myth: Wukong trailer highlights swap to Unreal Engine 5

A new trailer for Black Myth: Wukong has the upcoming mythical action fest looking pretty good as it announces a switch to Unreal Engine 5. Shared by Nvidia on Youtube, the 12-minute slice of cinematics and gameplay shows off clear influences from other modern action RPGs, but definitely has its own thing going on. Wukong seems great at not just dodging, but at using abilities that knock back and stun enemies—including some that seem like bosses.
Video GamesNME

‘Sonic Colours: Ultimate’ European physical release has been delayed

Sega has announced that Sonic Colours: Ultimate will have a delayed release date for physical copies. The digital version will still release on September 7. The remaster of Sonic Colours is set to release for PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch next month, but Sega has had to delay the physical copies release in Europe. No new date has been announced.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Forza Horizon 5 Gameplay Footage Gives A New Sneak Peek To Mexico-Inspired Map

The Forza franchise is receiving a new installment this year. Forza Horizon 5 is in the works at Playground Games. We recently got a big reveal this week as well when it comes to the game. While Playground Games has showcased a bit of the game in the past, we now have the entire map. Today, however, we’re looking at some new gameplay footage from professional racing-game YouTuber Don Joewon Song. This footage gives players a little over ten minutes of gameplay. Now players can get a bit more insight to how the game will look and even perform.
Video GamesDestructoid

Sonic Colors: Ultimate physical editions delayed in Europe and other EMEA markets

We are a fortnight out from the arrival of incoming remaster Sonic Colors: Ultimate, which will see the revamped Nintendo Wii/DS release come speeding onto modern PC and console platforms. Unfortunately for physical media fans, it seems that some territories will be left waiting a little longer to get their paws on The Blue Blur’s newest release.
Video Gamesimore.com

The DOOM Slayers Collection is out on the Nintendo Switch

DOOM is an action first-person shooter franchise from Bethesda Softworks. It was recently announced that a collection of DOOM games was coming to the Nintendo Switch. The collection includes five games which span over two decades. During the recent QuakeCon, it was announced that a collection of games from the...
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis Announces Sonic Colors Ultimate Collaboration For September

During today’s Phantasy Star Online 2 NGS Broadcast, Sega announced that the title will be receiving a collaboration to celebrate the upcoming release of Sonic Colors Ultimate. When players log in during the campaign period, which lasts from September 1 through September 28 at 7 AM PDT/ 10 AM EDT, they will be awarded Sonic-themed items. For clarification, this campaign concludes in Japan on September 29 at 11 M JST.
Video Gameslaptopmag.com

Riders Republic hands-on beta review: Massive ambition meets straightforward fun

"I love how we're wearing giraffe costumes," someone in my group said, chuckling as we lined up to race down switchbacks. I agreed, these goofy outfits were brilliant. But as distracted as we should have been by our character's hilariously long necks, everyone in the group was dialed into the countdown, waiting to get the fastest jumpstart on our mountain bikes. When the timer went, fingers pressed triggers and we began a dead sprint down a muddy mountain pathway, skirmishing to get the first place spot.
Video Gamespureplaystation.com

Carrion Lunges onto PS4 Later This Year

Gorge on your victims in this reverse-horror. Phobia Game Studio has finally announced that the gory side-scroller adventure Carrion will be crash-landing onto the PlayStation 4 later this year – when exactly? We aren’t sure but I’m still excited. If you have an interest in being a fleshy blob of...
Video Gamesgamespew.com

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is a Tactics-Based RPG Developed by Firaxis

Announced today during Gamescom Opening Night Live is Midnight Suns, a brand new game in the Marvel universe. While we’re light on information, the rocking cinematic trailer showed us a bunch of familiar Marvel characters: there’s Wolverine, Iron Man, Doctor Strange, Blade and more. But rather than being an action...
Video GamesComicBook

Sonic Colors: Rise of the Wisps Finale Released

SEGA has officially released the final part of Sonic Colors: Rise of the Wisps, the animated web series created to support the launch of Sonic Colors: Ultimate for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via the Epic Games Store on September 7th. This is just the latest in a line of animated Sonic the Hedgehog series created to complement the recent video games with Sonic Mania Adventures and Team Sonic Racing: Overdrive, but the notable difference between what came before and Sonic Colors: Rise of the Wisps is that the latter includes dialogue and voice acting.
Video Gameshypebeast.com

4K Remaster of 'Quake' Is Now Available on PC and Consoles

Bethesda has now remastered the cult classic Quake from 1996 in full 4K. Greatly enhancing visuals for the dark fantasy first-person shooter, the publisher not only increased its resolutions but also incorporated widescreen support, more detailed models, dynamic and color lighting, anti-aliasing and a more realistic depth of field while retaining the game’s original atmospheric soundtrack and theme song written by Trent Reznor. The remaster will be available across pretty much all major platforms including PC via Steam, Xbox, PlayStation and even the Switch.
Video GamesComicBook

Sega Animation Team's Jasmin Hernandez Talks Sonic Colors: Ultimate and Future Animated Projects

Next month, Sonic Colors: Ultimate will give Sega's beloved game some modern updates when it releases on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. To build hype for the new release, Sega has created a two-part animated adaptation, Rise of the Wisps. The second episode is now available online, and ComicBook.com had the privilege of discussing the project with Sega of America associate production manager Jasmin Hernandez. Sega has produced a handful of these Sonic animated projects so far, including adaptations based on Sonic Mania and Team Sonic Racing. Hernandez discussed the possibility of future animated adaptations featuring the blue blur, as well as a dream Sonic game to base a similar series on.
Video GamesGamespot

The 10 Best Free Nintendo Switch Games

Though the Nintendo Switch is relatively affordable compared to other consoles, some of the best Switch games consistently hover around the $50 to $60 mark, meaning you can easily rack up the costs when building up your Switch library. Though it's hard to avoid spending money on games entirely, there are plenty of free Switch games available to download on the Nintendo eShop. These can be a great option if you're on a budget or if you just want to try out some new games commitment-free, and many of them are just great games, plain and simple. Whether you're looking to save money or just interested in discovering some new games without breaking out your wallet, here are 10 of the best free Switch games available on the eShop right now. For more recs, check out the best Switch games for kids and great Switch multiplayer games.
Video GamesPosted by
ClutchPoints

The new features in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

During the most recent Pokemon Presents live stream, the Pokemon Company announced several new features in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl. Both games are releasing on November 19 for the Nintendo Switch. The New Features in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. These new features in Pokemon Brilliant...

Comments / 0

Community Policy