Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utah State

No. 24 Utah paying tribute this season to the late Ty Jordan

By PAT GRAHAM
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3enKbW_0bjfUAhk00
1 of 2

The Utah Utes will take the field this season with a decal on their helmets similar to the one they wore during the spring game — “LLTJ.”

Long Live Ty Jordan.

It’s a tribute to the talented tailback who died last December at the age of 19 in what police concluded was an accidental shooting.

Jordan remains in their hearts as No. 24 Utah opens the season against Weber State on Thursday night at the expanded Rice-Eccles Stadium. He rushed for 597 yards and six TDs in a 2020 season shortened to five games, earning the Pac-12 freshman offensive player of the year award.

“There are several ways we’re going to honor Ty, and you’ll see them as the season unfolds,” coach Kyle Whittingham said.

Here’s another show of respect: Cornerback Aaron Lowe switched to wearing No. 22 as a tribute to Jordan, who was a high school teammate in Mesquite, Texas. Lowe was recently named the inaugural recipient of the Ty Jordan Memorial Scholarship.

“Ty made everyone around him better,” Lowe said on Utah’s website. “He made me better. My friendship with Ty means a lot because he was always pushing me to be my best. He never let me settle for less. I want to make sure his legacy lives on through me.”

The Utes will go with a tailback-by-committee approach in Jordan’s place. The depth chart lists four co-starters: Micah Bernard, LSU transfer Chris Curry, Oklahoma transfer TJ Pledger and Tavion Thomas. Pledger rushed for 451 yards and five scores in nine games last season while with the Sooners.

“Each have their strengths, and the flow of the game will dictate a lot of that,” Whittingham said. “But we know they’re all going to get playing time. They’ll all get carries unless something unforeseen happens. We’ll see what the production level is and go from there as far as moving forward with a depth chart.”

Weber State will be ready on a defense led by linebacker Conner Mortensen and safety Preston Smith, both of whom earned All-America honors during the Wildcats’ spring season.

“I’ve kind of had a hard time getting a good bead on what’s coming out of their camp as to who their guy is and who they’re most happy with,” Weber State coach Jay Hill said about Utah’s multiple tailback options. “No matter who’s back there at tailback, we’re gonna have to tackle them.”

QB RACE

The Utes will turn to Baylor transfer Charlie Brewer at quarterback after he beat out Cameron Rising in a close race. Brewer threw for 9,700 yards and 65 touchdowns in four seasons with the Bears before arriving in Salt Lake City. Rising showed plenty of promise last season before suffering a shoulder injury against USC.

“They’re both very well-respected, hard workers, they prepare the way you’re supposed to,” Whittingham said. “It was really close, but ultimately for Charlie, the experience factor was probably the biggest reason.”

NOISY

There soon could be a new single-game attendance record set at Rice-Eccles Stadium after the capacity was increased from 45,807 to 51,444. It was part of the south end zone expansion.

To prepare for the crowd noise, the Wildcats have been turning up the loudspeakers at practice.

“The thing’s blasting when you’re in the huddle and you can’t hear anything,” Weber State running back Josh Davis said. “So I think that’s really gonna help going into the Utah game.”

SERIES TALLY

Utah is 5-0 all-time against the Wildcats, outscoring them by a 230-61 margin. The last time they met was 2018, when the Utes won 41-10. They’re also slated to meet in 2023.

FAMILIAR FACE

Hill recently brought in Gary Andersen as a voluntary staff member who will serve in an advisory role.

Andersen has been the head coach at Southern Utah, Utah State, Wisconsin and Oregon State. He also was a longtime assistant head coach/coordinator at Utah under Ron McBride, Urban Meyer and Whittingham.

“Gary is one of the best coaches in the country and we are lucky to have him with us,” Hill said.

TOP WILDCATS

Weber State was picked to win the Big Sky in the media and coaches polls. The Wildcats are also ranked sixth in the nation in the AFCA Coaches poll.

Whittingham is impressed with what Hill has done at Weber State, going 52-31. Hill played two seasons at Utah (1998-00) and also was an assistant coach with Utah for 13 seasons, including under Whittingham.

“Jay Hill has done a great job there,” Whittingham said.

___

AP freelance writer John Coon contributed to this report.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

561K+
Followers
309K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Utah College Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Utah Sports
Local
Utah Football
State
Utah State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Whittingham
Person
Ron Mcbride
Person
Jay Hill
Person
Gary Andersen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#The Utah Utes#Pac 12#Lsu#Sooners#Baylor#Usc#The Big Sky#Afca#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
University of Oklahoma
Related
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
Oregon StatePosted by
On3.com

Nick Saban scoffs at Oregon's uniform combination

Alabama head coach Nick Saban on Tuesday threw shade at Oregon when asked about their popular Nike uniforms, as the team is well known for introducing dozens of alternate jerseys, uniform combinations and accessories every season. “We have two [uniforms],” Saban said in response to Oregon. “Red jerseys at home....
Alabama StatePosted by
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Is Calling For A Major Big Ten Upset Today

One week ago today, the Illinois Fighting Illini shocked the football world with a strong performance against Nebraska. Bret Bielema and company entered the contest as significant underdogs, but showed up in a big way. The Illini defense stifled Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez en route to a 30-22 victory. That...
College Sportsfootballscoop.com

A look at Randy Edsall's contract as losses mount for UConn football

Two games, two double-digit losses for Randy Edsall and UConn Huskies football. Last week was a 45-0 bludgeoning at Fresno State. Today, however, was an altogether different animal. The Huskies trailed Football Championship Subdivision program Holy Cross at the half, trailed by 10 points in the third quarter and lost...
College Sportssaturdaydownsouth.com

Mike Leach deadpans that historic comeback began after players realized 'nobody had a dental appointment or a study hall'

Mississippi State’s listless performance for much of the Louisiana Tech game wasn’t lost on Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach. After trailing 34-14 with more than 13 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, it seemed State was doomed for a loss. Instead the Bulldogs charged back in the fourth quarter to win 35-34. It was the biggest comeback victory in school history for Mississippi State.
Blacksburg, VAPosted by
Whiskey Riff

UNC Dad Fights Entire Virginia Tech Student Section After Allegedly Getting Hit With A Beer Can

College football is BACK. Alabama is back to putting a hurting on anybody that steps on the field with them and college kids are back to getting shitfaced at 7 in the morning, but over in Chapel Hill, things have started… poorly. Heisman hopeful Sam Howell had a rough showing as UNC lost to Virginia Tech in Blacksburg last night. VA Tech sacked Howell six times and forced three interceptions on the way to the 17-10 upset. But for one […] The post UNC Dad Fights Entire Virginia Tech Student Section After Allegedly Getting Hit With A Beer Can first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Alabama Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

What D'Eriq King said about Alabama after Miami's blowout loss

It wasn’t a good Saturday for D’Eriq King and the Miami offense against Alabama. King was held to a single touchdown while throwing for 178 yards and 2 interceptions on 23-of-31 passing as the Hurricanes fell 44-13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. It was all Tide from the get-go as...
College Sportsbeauregarddailynews.net

ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit gloats about LSU losing to UCLA Bruins football

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit picked UCLA to beat LSU on Saturday morning's "College GameDay." So when he finished broadcasting the Georgia vs. Clemson game on Saturday night, he chimed in with a boisterous tweet about LSU losing to UCLA in the fourth quarter. Herbstreit said, "Hmmm…. Just finished...
Georgia Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Kirk Herbstreit arrives in Charlotte, calls out Georgia and Clemson fans

Kirk Herbstreit is ready for ESPN’s “College GameDay” from Charlotte, North Carolina ahead of the Georgia-Clemson game on Saturday night. The top 5 matchup has been much anticipated for months, and this will offer a glimpse into how each side is gearing up for the season. Herbstreit himself seems anxious to see how the fans will respond to their team and expectations for the season.
Illinois State247Sports

Illinois football: Kirk Herbstreit excited about what Nebraska win means for Bret Bielema

The Illinois Fighting Illini helped kick off the 2021 college football season with a 30-22 upset win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday. While many spell the outcome as only doom-and-gloom for the Huskers and their head coach Scott Frost, ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit is focused on what the Illini, and more particularly their new head coach, Bret Bielema, gain from the opening win.
Iowa StateCBS Sports

College football rankings: Penn State, Iowa, UCLA to move up as LSU, Oklahoma drop in top 25 polls

The college football rankings won't get released on Sunday as usual because Week 1 of the 2021 season extends all the way through Labor Day on Monday night when Ole Miss and Louisville will face off in Atlanta. So while we won't be able to make our usual AP Top 25 projections in our normal "Tomorrow's Top 25 Today" column, we can certainly identify movement that is sure to occur once the new rankings are released Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy