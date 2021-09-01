Cancel
New Orleans Saints To Host Season Opener Against Green Bay Packers on Sunday, September 12 at TIAA Bank Field

By Charles Wagoner
904happyhour.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDue to the impact of Hurricane Ida on New Orleans and surrounding areas on August 29-30, the decision to move the game to Jacksonville provides the city of New Orleans the greatest ability to continue storm clean up procedures and allow the city's infrastructure to recover and allow all resources to be directed towards the most expedient recovery possible. ASM International manages both the Caesars Superdome and TIAA Bank Field.

