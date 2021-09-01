Cancel
Elections

Elections matter

 8 days ago

* If just three former GOP Reps. like Dwight Kay, Allen Skillicorn, Jerry Long, Grant Wehrli and David Olsen (among others) hadn’t botched or tanked their own reelection campaigns in 2018 or 2020, yesterday’s remap vote would not have been remotely possible because the House Democrats wouldn’t currently have a super-majority…

