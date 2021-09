After dropping a weekend series to the Colorado Rockies, the Los Angeles Dodgers continue their homestand by welcoming the Atlanta Braves for three games. Julio Urias is scheduled to start in the series opener, and he’ll be followed by Walker Buehler and Max Scherzer the next two games. Each pitcher will be throwing on five days’ rest, which has been the norm for most Dodgers starters when they take their turn this season.