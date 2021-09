With all this 5 star talent surely we can do better than that. I think Georgia manhandled the offense at will. We ran a few HB motions Pre-snap to get them into the flat and be available for a screen or a stick route out wide. We definitely, after seeing our lack of ability on o-line, need to ensure we run a similar motion route almost every play. It off balances the defense and allows DJ, who struggled to look off receivers, to at least play one side of the field and choose the best option.