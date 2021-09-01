Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Penn State D-line Transfers 'Fit Like A Glove'

Posted by 
247Sports
247Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Duke tackle Derrick Tangelo and Temple end Arnold "AK" Ebiketie are fitting in nicely at PSU, according to team captain PJ Mustipher.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

247Sports

247Sports

28K+
Followers
237K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penn State#Glove#Psu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Spun

Look: Video Of Sideline Reporter Eating A Banana Going Viral

Earlier this offseason, Will Levis made the decision to transfer from Penn State after failing to unseat Sean Clifford as starting quarterback. The former Penn State backup quarterback decided to make the move to the SEC, transferring to Kentucky. After making the move to Kentucky, one of his videos on social media went viral.
Alabama StatePosted by
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Ohio State Fans React To Surprising Oregon Game News

Ohio State is set to host Oregon on Saturday in what should be one of the top games on college football’s Week 2 slate. The Buckeyes are coming off a road win at Minnesota, while the Ducks are coming off a shaky victory against Fresno State. Ohio State and Oregon are set to kick off at noon E.T. from Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday afternoon.
Ohio StateEleven Warriors

Oregon Coaches Discuss Upcoming Matchup with Ohio State, Kayvon Thibodeaux’s Health and Return of Suspended Defensive Backs

Oregon's preparation for this week's highly anticipated non-conference clash at Ohio Stadium is underway. Two days after squeaking by Fresno State with a 31-24 win in the season opener in Eugene, Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal, offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead and defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter met with reporters on Monday afternoon to review the first game, provide status updates on several key defenders and look ahead to this weekend's trip to Columbus to play Ohio State.
College SportsPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Will Levis makes Penn State look bad with first half performances

Penn State fans might be looking longingly at Kentucky quarterback Will Levis after their respective first halves Saturday. The Nittany Lions struggled mightily against Wisconsin in the first half. The offense put up just 43 yards on 22 plays, with quarterback Sean Clifford struggling to get going. The Nittany Lions were fortunate to be in a 0-0 game at halftime, as Wisconsin twice failed to score from inside the Penn State 10-yard line. Clifford went just 7-for-14 for 41 yards in that half.
Georgia StateCBS Sports

Tomorrow's Top 25 Today: Georgia, Penn State rise as North Carolina falls in new college football rankings

The college football rankings are set for an update when the new AP Top 25 is released Tuesday, two days later than usual to accommodate for the sport's extended weekend at the start of September. New rankings for the top teams in the country were almost guaranteed after a weekend that saw five games between teams ranked opponents with three more top 25 teams losing to unranked foes.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cam Newton Makes Clear Statement About His Football Future

After being released last week by the New England Patriots, Cam Newton is still without a team. The former league MVP will start the season as a free agent. Don’t think this is the end for Newton though. In a new post on Instagram, the onetime No. 1 overall draft pick said he has “a lot of things that I need to get off my chest” in a video due out this Friday.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Chris Webber drops truth bomb on Jalen Rose rift, Fab Five reunion

Former Michigan Wolverines standout and NBA star Chris Webber is set to join the Hall of Fame ranks along with the rest of the 2021 class. Webber had a well documented career at Michigan as part of the “Fab Five.” Even more noted was the falling out afterwards, specifically between Webber and Jalen Rose.
Jonesboro, ARArkansas Online

Transfers fortify Red Wolves' D-line

Go back nine months and ask Kivon Bennett whether he thought he'd be in Jonesboro. The notion would've seemed ludicrous at the time. The Fort Lauderdale, Fla., native was in the midst of his best stretch in four years at Tennessee, notching a pair of sacks in consecutive games at Arkansas and Auburn, and emerging as one of the best pass rushers in the nation.
Wisconsin Stateroarlionsroar.com

Five Surprises from Penn State's 16-10 Win Over Wisconsin

Penn State surprised a lot of people by heading into Madison and taking down the No. 12 Wisconsin Badgers. There were surprises all over the field – but there are a few things, for better or worse, we really didn't expect to see. Jesse Luketa Is One of the Best...
Morgantown, WVvoiceofmotown.com

BREAKING: WVU Names Starting Quarterback for Long Island University Game

Morgantown, West Virginia – Despite an absolutely atrocious performance against Maryland in the season opener, it appears that Jarret Doege will remain the starting quarterback for the West Virginia Mountaineers this weekend against Long Island University. Doege was listed as the starter on the updated depth chart released moments ago....
Iowa StateQuad-Cities Times

Cyclones like D-line depth

AMES — On paper, Iowa State’s defensive line is the position group with the most question marks. It lost two key players from the defensive tackle position in Josh Bailey and Latrell Bankston along with the school’s all-time sack and tackles for a loss leader in defensive end JaQuan Bailey.

Comments / 0

Community Policy