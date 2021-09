Through the lens of Instagram, jewelry has become more than just a mere accessory. Summer was the season of dainty necklaces and slinky body jewelry, both of which were delicately layered and perfect for lazy warm weather 'fits and poolside looks. But if the season is any indication of what jewelry to wear and how we wear it, the crisp days ahead are calling for a change-up. Artful jewelry in vintage inspired cuts and styles are strong enough to stand alone, but they can also be layered to create a look that is timeless and, frankly, more distinct and reflective of your personal style.