Skin Care

Undo skin damage! These 3 miracle products will brighten up your face

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAging skin isn’t just defined by wrinkles. Pigmentation and dark spots contribute too, but some brightening products can reverse the damage! Your face will be looking fresh and young, just by adding one or two things to your beauty bag. Studio 5 Style & Beauty Contributor Megan Moore shares three...

Skin CareTelegraph

Four ways to use bronzer for healthy-looking skin at any age

Using bronzer as a blusher – from the apples of the cheeks up to the tops of the cheekbones – instantly creates a sun-kissed look. For a tonal look, use the same shade in the crease of the eye socket and skip eyeshadow. Easy does it. Dior Forever Natural Bronze,...
Skin CarePosted by
Well+Good

7 Signs Your Skin Is Just Begging for Exfoliation

As your skin works hard to regenerate, it leaves behind dead skin cells. Over time, dead cells accumulate as they mix with natural skin oils, makeup, and sunscreen. And when your skin is desperate for a good sloughing, it will let you know. First things first, you want to ensure...
Skin Carenewbeauty.com

The Only Product Olivia Rodrigo Uses in Her One-Step Skin-Care Routine

In a recent video for Vogue, Olivia Rodrigo says she likes to keep her routine “pretty simple,” and she wasn’t kidding. As the video shows, the 18-year-old pop star only uses one product in her skin-care routine. Before diving in, Rodrigo takes her daily vitamin, Olly Undeniable Beauty ($13), which...
Skin CareElite Daily

Skin Expert Sean Garrette Just Wants You To Get The Damn Sunscreen

The minute he appears on my computer screen, I know I’ll immediately do whatever Sean Garrette tells me to do with my skin. The glow atop his cheekbones travels up his temples and across his forehead. It’s radiant, smooth. But it’s natural. Later, I learn exactly what this skin “look” is: velvet skin, which Garrette remembers hearing from Dieux Skin co-founder Charlotte Palermino. “I was like, yeah, that's the perfect description, not glass skin, but velvet skin — skin that just looks soft, hydrated, healthy,” he tells me. “I love that trend. I hate anything matte ... I like things to shine and move and come to life.” His complexion surely radiates life, even through a tiny digital box and even through Zoom’s invisible filter that usually makes everything appear... blah.
Skin CareDetroit Free Press

You can reverse sun damage on your skin—a dermatologist explains

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. After a long summer spent at the beach, out by the pool or frolicking from place to place, you may see your tan lines and freckles as evidence of a good time. As long as you applied (and reapplied) sunscreen throughout those days, you may not think much about the impact the sun’s rays had on your skin. Over the years, though, even minor sun damage—which is what those freckles and tan really are—can leave a long-lasting mark in the forms of blotchy discoloration, fine lines, and wrinkles.
Hair Carethezoereport.com

Air Dried Hair Without The Frizz? Stylists Say It’s Possible

Maintaining healthy hair is a complete catch-22. You can use a flat iron to tame your flyaways, but then you’ll have to deal with the repercussions of using a hot tool. On the other hand, you could air dry your hair in order to avoid heat damage, but then you run the risk of a frizzy mane come noon. The good news? While it may seem like solving one hair care problem leads to another, the road to smooth, frizz-free hair post-air drying doesn’t have to involve a concoction of unnecessary styling products and strand-damaging hot tools. As it turns out, though air drying your hair is an art form, it’s one you can master if you take into account one thing: your specific hair type.
RetailHuffingtonPost

Makeup? Who Needs It? These Women Are Returning To The Office Without It

For a spell, COVID-19 ― and the switch to remote work ― put some unprecedented pressure on the billion-dollar global beauty industry. Cosmetic sales slumped heavily for most of last year ― in fact, sales of all beauty products last August were down 25% compared to six months prior. Lipstick was the hardest hit product, understandably so: A face mask and a heavy matte lip don’t play nicely together.
Skin CarePosted by
Well+Good

This ‘Star Jelly’ Resurfacing Facial Makes My Skin Feel Baby Soft

If the Powerpuff Girls had a favorite exfoliating peel, it would be Kiramoon Star Jelly Magic Resurfacing Facial. I have to admit, I was initially drawn to the bottle based on its bubblegum pink packaging—it's playful, accessible, and not at all intimidating like some other Serious Skin Care (TM) tends to be. It's got a lot more going for it than its Gen Z outfit, too. Featuring potent ingredients like alpha-hydroxy-acids (10 percent), niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, the jelly is balanced by nourishing passion fruit seed oil and cactus flower extract. TLDR: It's a transformative facial in a bottle.
Skin CarePosted by
Glamour

Teni Panosian Drops Her Skin-Care Routine

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. After a year-plus of what feels like splurging on every skin-care product under the sun to help minimize blue light, increase your vitamin C intake, and plump your skin, influencer and skin-care-brand founder Teni Panosian has something refreshing to say: “I can appreciate wanting to have a larger offering, but…I am really mindful of people's bank accounts. I don't want you buying things that aren't going to truly benefit your skin.”
Skin CareByrdie

Supergoop's Glow Stick Leaves Skin Dewy, Glowing, and Protected

We put the Supergoop Glow Stick SPF 50 to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review. One of my favorite things about beauty is that it's constantly evolving and changing. You never know what creative product is going to come out next. That being said, sunscreen is one product that can be harder to really make dynamic. It’s essential to our skincare routine because of its crucial work protecting our skin from UV damage, and that should be enough, but aside from SPF-infused moisturizers, it’s less common to find a sunscreen that does more than shield your skin from the sun.
Hair CareBrit + Co

Effortless Hair Care Products For Healthy, Post-Summer Locks

Carefree, beachy, effortless hair isn't exclusive to summertime. Just because you don't have naturally bouncy, luscious locks (welcome to the club), doesn't mean you have to sacrifice your French girl hair style come autumn. The key to effortless haircare? Keeping your strands healthy. Fall is the perfect time to whip your hair back into shape and keep it healthy without having to cut all of it off. With the help of some amazing hair care finds, along with some consistency and patience, your hair will be shining in no time. Here are some products we think you'll want to add to your routine for the long haul.
Skin CarePosted by
The Independent

What is your skin microbiome, and can skincare products play a part?

You might have heard health experts and chefs extolling the virtues of things like kombucha, kimchi and kefir recently, explaining how these fermented foods and drinks can benefit our gut microbiome.Maybe you’ve even started incorporating them in your diet to help feed the friendly bacteria that dwell in our intestines. But did you know your skin is also home to a microbiome – and looking after it can help maintain a healthy complexion? View this post on Instagram A post shared...
Hair CareRefinery29

Brad Mondo Wants You To Put A Stop To These 9 Bad Hair Habits

At just 26, NYC's Brad Mondo has made a name for himself as one of the hair industry's most trusted expert voices. You might know him from the viral HAIRDRESSER REACTS videos on YouTube, where he has 7.12 million subscribers and counting. From bleach mishaps to disastrous DIY fringe cutting, his responses are funny and justified — but incredibly helpful, too. Whether you're dealing with broken strands, overprocessed lengths or split ends, Brad has a solution.
MakeupPosted by
Woman's World

Instantly Eliminate Dark Circles and Fine Lines With This Genius Makeup Hack

As we get older, wrinkles and dark circles under the eyes tend to become a problem. Whether the reasons are hormonal or genetic, or you’ve just been missing out on your beauty rest as of late, nothing changes the fact that they add years to your face. But if you typically just throw on some concealer and foundation without a second thought, we recently stumbled upon a makeup hack for tired eyes you’ll be glad we shared.
Skin Careverywellfamily.com

The 12 Best Baby Skin Care Products of 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. Best Overall: Aveeno Baby Daily Moisture Body Lotion for Delicate Skin. If you prefer a nice daily lotion to use...
Accidentscrossroadstoday.com

Hailey Bieber ‘conscious’ of products that cause skin flare-ups

Hailey Bieber is “very diligent” about cleaning her make-up brushes since the dirt sets off her perioral dermatitis. The 24-year-old model – who is married to pop star Justin Bieber – has become very “conscious” about the products she uses and revealed she can suffer flare-ups when she has her glam done constantly by make-up artists for work.

