Hazlehurst, GA

City Concerned About Covid

By Editor
jdledger.com
 8 days ago

Not only is COVID rampant again across Georgia and the U.S., talk of it also dominated a major portion of last Monday night’s August workshop of the Hazlehurst City Council. Mayor Bayne Stone began that part of the meeting by pointing out that of the two dozen or so council members, reporters and spectators present, only two people—Ward 1 Councilman Dywane Johnson and Ward 2’s John Ramay—had on masks, although a sign posted on the door of City Hall conference room, where the meetings are held, specifically states that masks are required.

