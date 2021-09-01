Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Getting up every morning to complete three simple tasks

By Veronica Vincent
thecentraltrend.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach and every morning we start off by getting out of bed, putting toothpaste on the brush, and picking out an outfit to wear for the rest of the day. The three things that stay constant in the blur of any unimportant morning is what sets up our entire day, week, and month. I find that each day, before the sun comes up, I’m awake, standing in my closet, trying to find an outfit that completely encompasses what I’m feeling.

thecentraltrend.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jewelry#Jeans#Art
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lululemon
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Related
Lifestylesixtyandme.com

Were They Really the “Good Old Days”?

My mother never made it to 60, sadly passing away just two weeks after her 59th birthday. At 21, however, I viewed her as an old lady. God bless her, but she didn’t dye her hair, although she occasionally had a blue rinse, didn’t wear makeup, had bunions so wore sensible shoes and wore crimplene dresses usually bought at C&A, but only when she needed them.
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

I Get Dressed Up to Work From Home Every Day—These Are My Top Fall Picks

I can't tell you how many days I've spent working from home in sweats and graphic tees, but I can tell you that, for me, those days are officially ending. I recently made a major shift in my work-from-home routine and decided to upgrade to outfits that I could easily wear in the office when we finally return. Before I lose you, this does not mean that my new WFH wardrobe is boring and uncomfortable. In fact, dressing up has worked wonders for my confidence and productivity, and that's why I'm continuing this journey by shopping FANGYÁN's selection of elevated pieces. I'm starting to stock up on the brand's comfy knits, flowy dresses, and stretchy blouses. I've even added a few coats to my wish list to ensure I stay chic and warm when I need a change of scenery and decide to work at a nearby coffee shop. Regardless of your style preference or dress code, FANGYÁN has a wide range of collections to match any vibe. Now that you know how my WFH wardrobe makeover started, keep scrolling to see how it's going.
Home & GardenPosted by
Woman's World

Simple Tricks for Cleaning Every Room of Your Home in Less Than 30 Minutes

Do you constantly feel like there are not enough hours in the day to do everything you need to do? Is your to-do list more like a constant reminder of what you haven’t managed to get done? Between work, kids, cooking, shopping, exercising, and the rest, it’s no surprise our homes go by the wayside during the week. This often leaves us with a mountain of housework to do on the weekends but, when we lead such busy lives, the last thing we want to do is waste our weekends or our days off cleaning.
Lifestylelakeexpo.com

Juicing Made Easy In Three Simple Steps

Thinking about trying a juice cleanse but not sure the best way to start? Dr. Wrendy Marcinik breaks down the best way to plan your cleanse below!. First, let's discuss what exactly a juice cleanse is and why it's beneficial. By definition, juice cleansing is a detox or also considered...
HealthPosted by
EatThis

Simple Ways to Never Get Old, According to Experts

A body that stays young forever. That concept has been fodder for countless novels and films, not to mention the fervent hopes of many of us. And although freezing your physical condition in place is still the stuff of science fiction, there are easy, science-backed lifestyle choices you can make that can forestall the effects of aging. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
ApparelNew Haven Register

Here's What You Should Wear on Your First Day Back in the Office, And Why It Matters

I have a growing list of anxieties about returning to the office after Labor Day. I joined Carta last October, and I've been working remotely since then and have only met one coworker in person (a socially distanced coffee encounter on a city bench.) A recent survey conducted by Limeade reveals that I'm not alone: Every single one of the 500 people surveyed reported feeling anxious about the idea of returning to the office.
Home & GardenPosted by
Apartment Therapy

I Marie Kondo’d My House and It Helped Me Stop Mindless Spending

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When Marie Kondo released her New York Times best-selling book, “The Life Changing Magic of Tidying Up,” I was instantly hooked. Her approach to organizing and decluttering made my heart skip a beat with the delicious idea of surrounding myself with things that spark joy. My husband and I followed the KonMari method in 2018 and successfully decluttered our home — we haven’t looked back since. I love knowing that I truly cherish the things I own, and I’m willing to be a ruthless curator of the items that come in and out of my home so I can have a space that reflects my heart and my values. As a bonus, it gives me peace of mind to know my home isn’t filled with items I only half enjoy or don’t need.
Posted by
Bill Abbate

The Three Grand Essentials of Happiness Needed in Every Life

Are you familiar with the three grand essentials of happiness? A famous Scottish author and journalist penned them two centuries ago. "The three grand essentials of happiness are: something to do, someone to love, and something to hope for." Alexander Chalmers (1759-1834)
Mental Healthkiss951.com

A Third Of Americans Haven’t Relaxed Alone In Three Months

Feel like you haven’t had any time to yourself lately? You’re in good company, according to Study Finds there is new research. A poll of 2-thousand Americans looks into the ways people do self-care and even though many people see the benefits in it, 65% feel they don’t have the downtime to make it a routine. And about a third of respondents say they’ve been so busy with work, life, and kids, they haven’t had a day to relax alone in more than three months.
Career Development & Advicethecentraltrend.com

My future is a to-do list I can not complete

My to-do lists are my sanity, and the future is something I cannot cross off or put a checkmark next to. I can’t label it a completed task because the capacity of brain space it takes up is too large to fit on paper. The future is ominous, and it hangs over my head, willing me to accept my fate, no matter what it might be.
Workoutsrunningmagazine.ca

WATCH: three simple exercises to help you run stronger

We know strength training is important for runners to avoid injuries and improve performance, but when it comes to actually starting a strength training program, it can be difficult to know where to begin. James Dunne, a runner, coach and sports rehab therapist from the U.K. who offers practical advice to runners on his YouTube channel, recently shared a helpful video demonstrating what he believes to be the three most important exercises for runners. If you’re new to strength training, this is a great place to get going.
HealthPosted by
KFI AM 640

Doctor Warns Why You Should Never Pee In The Shower

There are some people who have no issues with peeing in the shower, and others find the practice absolutely disgusting. Now, a doctor has weighed in and it turns out there is a medical reason why you shouldn't be peeing while you shower. According to Dr. Alicia Jeffrey-Thomas, peeing in...
Jobspowerofpositivity.com

A Gifted Woman Does These 10 Things Without Realizing It

Everyone wants to be the gifted woman that seems to have everything going for her. Though they seem to be so put together on the outside, these ladies often suffer in society as they feel they don’t fit in. These beautiful gifts and callings on their life can become a significant challenge, but why do things have to be this way?

Comments / 0

Community Policy