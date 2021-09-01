Lawson’s Finest Liquids Distributes Kiwi Double IPA
WAITSFIELD, VT – With its next specialty beer release, Lawson’s Finest Liquids is taking craft beer lovers on a journey to New Zealand. Kiwi, a double IPA that has never been available outside the brewery’s Waitsfield Taproom until now, is brewed with a massive charge of New Zealand-grown Nelson Sauvin and Pacific Jade hops. Beginning this week, Kiwi will be stocked at retailers across Lawson’s Finest’s nine-state distribution area (VT, CT, MA, ME, NH, NJ, NY, PA, and RI).www.brewbound.com
