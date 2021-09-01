Lawson’s Finest Liquids Distributes Kiwi Double IPA

We are a year and a half into this pandemic and in some was it feels like we're stuck in the same place we were last summer. I know it's gotten better in many ways, especially with the development of multiple safe and effective vaccines, but I was really hoping we'd be back to "normal" by now, and the combination of the delta variant and the lack of vaccine approval for kids (not to mention the idiot anti-vaxxers) has left many parents feeling pretty stuck and frustrated. I am trying to appreciate the small improvements in life right now. For example, last summer I only made one trip to Maine and didn't make any stops on the way to and from my parents place in the mid-coast, including no brewery visits. I've already improved on that this year, my first trip to Maine included two brewery stops, including a quick trip to Maine Beer Company in Freeport to grab a mixed case of treats. One of the beers I grabbed with Wolfe's Neck IPA, a beer dedicated to protecting some of the beautiful land in Maine for future generations to enjoy. Maine Beer Company Wolfe's Neck IPA is brewed with Mosaic, El Dorado and Sabro hops and is available on a rotating basis on draft and in 500 mL bottles.