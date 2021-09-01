Cancel
Wheaton, IL

Ambassador Network Partnership with Wheaton

wheaton.edu
 8 days ago

The Wheaton College Billy Graham Center, Wheaton College, and the Ambassador Network have partnered to establish the Mosaix Institute at Wheaton College. The Institute will be a relational network of pastors and planters, denominational and network leaders, educators, authors, and researchers who exist to establish healthy multiethnic and economically diverse, culturally intelligent, socially just, and financially sustainable churches that express a credible witness of God’s love for all people in an increasingly diverse, painfully polarized, and cynical society.

www.wheaton.edu

