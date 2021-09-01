Ambassador Network Partnership with Wheaton

The Tappahannock Presbyterian Church is excited to announce the selection of their new Pastor, Rev. Katherine Todd. Rev. Katherine Todd was born and raised in South Carolina where she was nurtured in faith by her family and a vibrant, Presbyterian congregation. Sensing a call to ministry, she pursued Religion/Philosophy and Music at Presbyterian College, and her service to God took new shape in Camp ministry, young adult ministry, and youth ministries from South Carolina to Georgia. She then pursued a Masters of Divinity at Union Presbyterian Seminary in Richmond, followed by service in Louisiana and North Carolina before returning to Richmond, as Camp Hanover’s Assistant Director in 2007.