"Two things, I think we saw Michael Jordan on the wire and we really liked him. He's a former 4th round pick so we wanted to go with five receivers. We thought we had some guys on our practice squad that we could elevate up as needed and Terrace [Marshall] has really come on. We feel really good about Shi once he gets healthy. And we like Omar [Bayless], Kirk [Keithwood], and CJ [Saunders]. David was a good player, a good man, he's worked hard but we just feel like this is the right decision for us."