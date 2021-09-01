FSU experts available to comment on 20-year anniversary of 9/11 attacks

On Sept. 11, 2001, Al Qaeda terrorists launched coordinated suicide attacks against the United States orchestrated by Osama Bin Laden. Terrorists hijacked four commercial aircraft in flight. Two smashed into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in the City of New York , the third slammed into the Pentagon outside Washington, D.C., the fourth crashed in a vacant field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The toll of the carnage included 2,977 deaths, and some 6,000 injuries. The first tower as it billowed smoke was broadcast live to a national television audience. This evoked incredulity. When an aircraft careened into the second tower, incredulity became reality, penetrating not only the outer edifice of the tower, but also the nation’s soul. When the towers collapsed into a pile of rubble, the hideous monster of terrorism revealed its heinous face.