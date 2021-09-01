Cancel
FSU experts available to comment on 20-year anniversary of 9/11 attacks

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwenty years ago, the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks shocked the world. The attacks led to profound changes in American society, two decades of war in Afghanistan and ramifications that continue to be felt today. Florida State University’s nationally regarded experts in emergency management, homeland security, grief, trauma and religion are...

POTUSWashington Post

Biden to travel to all three 9/11 sites for 20th anniversary of attacks

President Biden will travel to New York, Virginia and Pennsylvania on Sept. 11 to mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks at all three sites where they occurred, the White House announced Saturday. Biden will be accompanied by first lady Jill Biden when he visits Lower Manhattan in New...
AfghanistanWRAL

20 years later: Looking back at the 9/11 terrorist attacks

Memories of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, are fresh in many Americans minds 20 years later. For some, it's the striking image on the TV screen of the Twin Towers on fire. Or the photo captured of the man falling from the burning towers, headfirst. Others remember the streets marked with makeshift memorials, with families mourning beside them.
PoliticsPosted by
Axios

Joint Chiefs chair says civil war in Afghanistan "likely"

Civil war will "likely" erupt in Afghanistan and this could lead to al-Qaeda's resurgence, U.S. Gen. Mark Milley, chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told Fox News on Saturday. Driving the news: He said it's too early to say whether the U.S. was safer now American troops have left...
PoliticsLongmont Daily Times-Call

Ralph Josephsohn: Debacle in Afghanistan

On Sept. 11, 2001, Al Qaeda terrorists launched coordinated suicide attacks against the United States orchestrated by Osama Bin Laden. Terrorists hijacked four commercial aircraft in flight. Two smashed into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in the City of New York , the third slammed into the Pentagon outside Washington, D.C., the fourth crashed in a vacant field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The toll of the carnage included 2,977 deaths, and some 6,000 injuries. The first tower as it billowed smoke was broadcast live to a national television audience. This evoked incredulity. When an aircraft careened into the second tower, incredulity became reality, penetrating not only the outer edifice of the tower, but also the nation’s soul. When the towers collapsed into a pile of rubble, the hideous monster of terrorism revealed its heinous face.
Ridgewood, NJtheridgewoodblog.net

9/11 anniversary

DHS Advisory Warns of ‘Heightened Threat Environment’ Ahead of 9/11 Anniversary. ‘Heightened Threat Environment’, 9/11 anniversary, DHS, National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin, September 11 2001, the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on September 11 2001. the staff of the Ridgewood blog. Ridgewood NJ, the 20th anniversary of the terrorist...
AfghanistanHoya

Professors Reflect on Lasting Global Impacts of 9/11 Attacks, 20 Years Later

CW: This article references the 9/11 attacks and violence in Afghanistan. Please refer to the end of the article for on- and off-campus resources. The Taliban takeover in Afghanistan and the Jan. 6 insurrection can be tied to the events and aftermath of Sept. 11, 2001, panelists said as they reflected on the 20 years after the attacks.
WorldWashington Times

History As It Happens: Afghanistan and the law of unintended consequences

This is the second of a three-part podcast series of History As It Happens examining the post-9/11 world for the 20th anniversary of the al Qaeda terrorist attacks. Part one covered the absence of the peace movement during a time of “forever war.”. Thirty-two years after the last Soviet soldiers...
PoliticsNewswise

Author of “Understanding Terrorism” and “Understanding Homeland Security” discusses 9/11 anniversary, 20 years of the War on Terror, and future threats to the U.S.

Ahead of the 20-year anniversary of the September 11 attacks, Gus Martin reflects on lessons learned from the War on Terror and the War in Afghanistan, and the ever-changing landscape of extremism at home and abroad. Martin is a professor of criminal justice administration at California State University, Dominguez Hills....
POTUSABC7 Chicago

FACT CHECK: Trump, others wrong on US equipment left with Taliban in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON -- The Taliban have seized both political power and significant U.S.-supplied firepower in their whirlwind takeover of Afghanistan, recovering guns, ammunition, helicopters and other modern military equipment from Afghan forces who surrendered it. But the gear the Taliban have obtained isn't worth the $80 billion or more being claimed...
WorldWashington Examiner

Taliban put al Qaeda ally in charge of Afghanistan security

The Taliban Emirate of Afghanistan has appointed Sirajuddin (Siraj) Haqqani as interior minister. Leader of the Haqqani Network, Haqqani is a devoted U.S. enemy and a close friend of al Qaeda. Evincing as much, Haqqani has a $5 million U.S. bounty on his head and is responsible for a blood...
PoliticsNewsweek

As 9/11 Neared, al Qaeda Prepared a Second Attack on America

In this series, Newsweek maps the road to 9/11 as it happened 20 years ago, day by day. Ziad Jarrah, the hijacker who would pilot United Airlines Flight 93 (he intended to hit the U.S. Capitol but crashed in Pennsylvania after a revolt by passengers), purchased three Instrument Flight Rules (IFR) aeronautical charts at Banyan Parts Mart and Pilot Shop at 2011 S. Perimeter Rd, near the Ft. Lauderdale Executive Airport.

