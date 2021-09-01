NYC Developer Seeking More Than $1 Billion for West Side Tower

(Bloomberg)—The builder of Hudson Commons, an office tower on Manhattan’s west side, plans to sell the newly redeveloped property for more than $1 billion. Located just east of the Hudson Yards complex, at 441 Ninth Ave., the 25-story building is anchored by Peloton Interactive Inc. and Lyft Inc. Its 700,000 square feet (65,000 square meters) are more than 75% leased, with the remaining space on the higher-rent, premium floors, according to marketing materials from CBRE Group Inc., the brokerage handling the sale for developer Cove Property Group.