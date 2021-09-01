Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Jake Cohen’s Apple-Honey Cake Is What We Want for Rosh Hashanah

williams-sonoma.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShana Tova! Rosh Hashanah is upon us, and we have a sweet recipe from our favorite “NYT Bestselling NJB” (as Jake Cohen describes himself on Instagram!) The author of Jew-Ish: Reinvented Recipes From a Modern Mensch was kind enough to share his gorgeous upside-down honey-apple cake recipe. It’s just the thing to ring in a sweet new year.

blog.williams-sonoma.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Cohen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Upside Down Cake#Food Drink#Instagram#Jewish#Preheat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & Drinksmarthastewart.com

Five Celebrated Jewish Chefs Share What They Serve on Rosh Hashanah

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. A table filled with delicious foods is an important part of many Jewish holidays, and Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, is no different. There are certain ingredients that are traditionally enjoyed on the holiday, such as apples and honey, pomegranate, and challah (but for Rosh Hashanah, it's usually round instead of a long braid that' often studded with raisins or other sweet fruit). Most of these foods are eaten on Rosh Hashanah because they are sweet, and they symbolize our wish for a sweet new year. While these foods can certainly be eaten raw, a la apples dipped in honey, they often appear in other dishes like cakes. Sephardic Jews have a Rosh Hashanah Seder with various ingredients from beans to fish head. And, of course, some dishes have become traditions in more recent years, like brisket and tzimmes.
RecipesPosted by
30Seconds

Pecan Pie Surprise Bars Recipe: This Easy Pecan Cookie Bars Recipe Is Like Pecan Pie But Easier

Pecan pie surprise bars taste just like pecan pie, but are a lot easier to make. These yummy pecan cookie bars are portable, so you can bring them with you or give them as gifts. This cookie recipe is not only a winner when it comes to simplicity, but also in nationwide popularity. It won the Grand Prize in the iconic Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest. Want to make them even more decadent? Add in some chocolate chips!
Recipeseatwell101.com

31 Fall Soups Recipes That Are Utterly Delicious

Easy Fall Soup Recipes – Warming and easy, soup is particularly great in the fall season. From butternut squash soup to sweet potato soups, our Fall soup recipes are all you need for curling up on your couch with a hot bowl and a good book. These hearty soup bowls are the perfect companion to a chilly night. Enjoy!
Recipesjamiesfeast.com

3-Ingredient Fudgy Chocolate Cake

This fudgy chocolate cake with only 3 ingredients is such a yummy dessert that does not require much time or effort to prepare it, which make is it ideal for all the beginners in the kitchen. Plus, you can make it 2-ingredient if you don’t have or want to put chocolate chips in the preparation! Isn’t it amazing?! Here are the instructions:
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Best Tuna Salad Recipe

Back to school season is upon us, and lunches can start to get boring pretty quickly. We totally get it, and we have a tasty solution to that issue. Recipe developer Susan Olayinka of The Flexible Fridge makes a mega easy tuna salad sandwich that features just eight ingredients and simple steps to toss together. We know your family will relish this recipe — pun completely intended.
Festivalboulderjewishnews.org

Rosh Hashanah: The Parade of Tears

I left home for my cousin Gene Samson’s funeral feeling frustrated I was losing half my day, begrudgingly donning a black suit on a 90-degree L.A. scorcher. However, as soon as I entered the mortuary, I was immediately uplifted by seeing the faces of my extended family. There is a palpable soul-satisfaction when we gather together and perform the ancient ritual of burying a loved one.
Festivalkcrw.com

Ring in the Jewish New Year of 5782 with these traditional foods

The Jewish High Holidays are around the corner. Rosh Hashanah marks the beginning of the Jewish New Year, according to the Hebrew calendar. This year, the holiday starts on the night of September 6, and includes the tradition of eating apples and honey to ensure a sweet new year, and eating a round-shaped bread called challah to symbolize the cyclical nature of the year.
Festivaljewishaz.com

Rosh Hashanah and a taste of renewal

Rosh Hashanah is one of my favorite Jewish holidays. There is such a beautiful renewal of spirit at this time of year. And I love that after a hot, quiet summer, where there’s been so little interaction with friends and family, we can all come together to celebrate a new year.
RecipesIronton Tribune

FOOD: Sausage Foil Packet Dinner, Fresh Ginger Cookies

• 2 ears corn, each cut crosswise into four pieces. • 1 pound Yukon Gold potatoes, chopped into 1-inch pieces. Preheat oven to 425˚F. Cut foil into four sheets about 12 inches long. Divide kielbasa, garlic, corn, tomatoes, onion and potatoes evenly over foil sheets. Drizzle with oil then season...
Recipesprovidencejournal.com

Recipes create a sweet start to the year for Rosh Hashanah

As the Jewish New Year for Hebrew year 5782 begins at sundown on Monday, Sept. 6, families and communities will celebrate Rosh Hashanah with prayer. They will also gather around food. Apples and honey are among the traditional flavors for these two holy days. The Rosh Hashanah meal begins with dipping apples into honey for a good and sweet new year.
RecipesForward

A Persian meat and apple stew for Rosh Hashanah

When I was in elementary school, my family visited my cousin Rashel at her home in Maryland, and everything about the trip felt new. Rashel’s teenage daughters seemed so cool and confident, Rashel herself so relaxed and casual in her parenting style. I marveled at the rushing waters of the Potomac River and their seemingly endless backyard covered in a lush carpet of grass grown wild – all so far from the drought-ridden Los Angeles suburb I called home.
Sarasota, FLsnntv.com

Temple Emanu-El celebrates Rosh Hashanah

SARASOTA - Temple Emanu-El celebrated their New Years (Shofar) blowout, Saturday morning. The annual event is for young Jewish and interfaith families to get in the spirit of Rosh Hashanah, otherwise known as the Jewish New Year. The celebration also inaugurates the Jewish high holy day season, when Jews examine...
Recipesitalianchoco.com

Buttermilk Chocolate Dream Cake

This buttermilk chocolate dream cake is so simple and easy to prepare! Rich, moist, and very delicious – if you adore chocolate like I do then this dessert is the real deal for you! You will need 25 minutes to prepare plus 45 minutes to cook. Here is the recipe:
Recipeswilliams-sonoma.com

Small-Batch Baking for When It’s Just You or a Few

Sometimes you don’t want to bake for the whole neighborhood. Sometimes you just want a teeny funfetti cake, a bit of chocolate just for yourself, or a tiny, fruity layered pastry for two. Here are the small-batch baking recipes (from us and a couple of our favorite blogger friends) we get the most excited about.
Recipesfoodcontessa.com

Chocolate Lasagna (No-Bake Recipe)

This is a dreamy lasagna NO-BAKE dessert! Quick and easy to make – come on…40 minutes to make is nothing in the world of lasagna! This quick chocolate lasagna recipe is quite a trend between young Italians. And I totally love the mix between traditional and fancy, just like this lasagna dessert! Enjoy!
Recipestastywoo.com

Magic Cake (15-Minute Recipe)

This cake is a magic! Simple to prepare and so yummy! All you need is a few simple ingredients to make this moist magic cake and enjoy with your family or friends! Just 15 minutes to make it and about 1 hour to cook. Ingredients:. ¾ cup white sugar. 4...
RecipesMy Baking Addiction

Zucchini Cake

Zucchini Cake is a picture-perfect bundt cake! This moist and flavorful cake is packed with pineapple, zucchini, coconut and topped with tangy cream cheese frosting for a cake that will be an absolute hit. It seems like every season I make a dessert recipe that moves straight to the top...
Recipeshalfbakedharvest.com

Coffee and Fudge Ice Cream Cake.

Coffee and Fudge Ice Cream Cake…your go-to summer dessert. Super easy, simple, yet so delicious. The filling is made with 3 layers of ice cream…chocolate, coffee, and vanilla…then layered with graham crackers and the fudgiest homemade sauce! All the layers combined make for a deliciously sweet ice cream cake that’s chocolatey, with notes of coffee, vanilla, and very heavy on the fudge. This is everyone’s favorite ice cream cake that takes so little effort to make!

Comments / 0

Community Policy