Brian Wilson
Managing Director - Dallas Office Division at Whitebox Real Estate. Wilson brings with him a skillset that is invaluable to his new role. His background in leadership, finance, management and commercial real estate gift him the ability to effectively negotiate lease terms on behalf of clients and motivate a team, which is highly important in a competitive industry. Prior to joining Whitebox, Wilson worked with Lockton companies and as a broker with Cushman & Wakefield.www.bizjournals.com
Comments / 0