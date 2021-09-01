Charlotte FC signs Uruguayan center back Guzman Corujo to deal
Charlotte FC signed Uruguayan center back Guzman Corujo, 25 to a three-year deal with an option year. Charlotte FC has signed its first South American player. Uruguayan center back Guzmán Corujo, 25, brings the MLS expansion team’s inaugural roster to seven after signing a three-year deal with a one-year option pending medical clearance, receipt of his P-1 visa and international transfer certificate. When the latter is sorted, he’ll join defenders Adam Armour, Christian Fuchs and Jan Sobocinski, along with midfielders Brandt Bronico, Riley McGree and Sergio Ruiz.www.thecharlottepost.com
