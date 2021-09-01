Charlotte FC signs Uruguayan center back Guzman Corujo to deal

FC Cincinnati have signed midfielder Kyle Scott to a contract through the end of the 2022 season, with options to extend through 2023 and 2024, the club announced today. Scott is a product of the Chelsea Youth Academy, making 62 appearances for the Blues’ U18, U23, and UEFA U19 squads during his time in Cobham. He made his professional debut for Chelsea in an FA Cup fifth round match against Hull City, a 4-0 Chelsea win at Stamford Bridge.