Monroe County schools one of 10 seeking college, career academy

By Diane Glidewell
mymcr.net
 5 days ago

At its Aug. 26 called meeting Monroe County Board of Education took two actions in connection with its application for a state grant for a College & Career Academy. Superintendent Dr. Mike Hickman said the deadline for the application is Sept. 6; he expects to know whether Monroe County will receive the grant by the second or third week of December. He said the state has allocated $9 million to fund three grants and 10 schools have expressed interest.

