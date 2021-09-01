Monroe County schools one of 10 seeking college, career academy
At its Aug. 26 called meeting Monroe County Board of Education took two actions in connection with its application for a state grant for a College & Career Academy. Superintendent Dr. Mike Hickman said the deadline for the application is Sept. 6; he expects to know whether Monroe County will receive the grant by the second or third week of December. He said the state has allocated $9 million to fund three grants and 10 schools have expressed interest.
