Young Franco and Golden Vessel team up on the feelgood "Underneath"

By Paige Sims
earmilk.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRetuning to his indie roots, Young Franco turns to close friend Golden Vessel for the woozy collaboration "Underneath". Coated in a lush feelgood vibe, the single combines the pairs irresistble sonics to create a damn good tune. Floating above the glimmering sonics, Golden Vessel's woozy vocals soothe with their calming...

earmilk.com

Upstate New York solo artist Giana Caliolo (who uses they/them pronouns) comes out swinging on Calicoco’s sophomore album, Underneath. The opening salvo of “I Hate Living With Me” sounds of downed power lines flailing away in the deep end of a swimming pool. And the stridency of that image and sound is met with Caliolo’s lyrics centered on self-loathing. The pummeling of the track’s beginning ultimately gives way to Caliolo’s see-sawing incantation of the song’s title. Not leaving much room for them or the listener to catch their breath. If the onslaught of their layered guitars and drums don’t get you, Caliolo’s thoughts will.

