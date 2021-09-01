Cancel
Havre, MT

RUDOLPH PROMOTED TO CONSUMER LENDER / OPERATIONS OFFICER AT STOCKMAN BANK

By Zoe Merrill
bigsandymountaineer.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAVRE – Brooke Rudolph has recently been promoted to Consumer Lender/Operations Officer at Stockman Bank in Havre. Her responsibilities include developing and servicing consumer loans, and coordinating, overseeing and supervising all operational related functions for the bank. She also provides supervision and guidance to the teller and customer service areas, loan support and administrative staff.

