Havre ends rural fire district coverage
As of midnight Tuesday, Havre Fire Department is no longer providing fire suppression to the rural fire district around the edge of Havre. Havre Mayor Tim Solomon said this morning that the city’s attorney dealing with the issue, Tyson Parman of Hi-Line Law, received an email from the attorney representing the Rural Fire District 1 saying its board is continuing to stick with the previous agreement and will not make changes requested by the city.www.havredailynews.com
Comments / 0