WCHA Women’s League announces B1G+ as exclusive streaming partner

A rare treat for college football fans, Ohio State and Oregon rarely see each other during the season - much less in Week 2. The Buckeyes (1-0) and Ducks (1-0) meet for only the 10th time in history this Saturday in Columbus. The game has a noon kickoff and will be aired on FOX. This game is one of two this weekend that pins two Top 25 teams against each other, and it's considered the national game of the week by many across college football.