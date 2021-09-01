Cancel
College Sports

WCHA Women’s League announces B1G+ as exclusive streaming partner

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Expanding the coverage of college hockey, the Western Collegiate Hockey Association is excited to announce a revolutionary partnership with the Big Ten Network and B1G+ as its exclusive streaming platform, in a three-year deal beginning with the 2021-22 season. Starting with the Bemidji State University Women’s Hockey Team’s first series at University of St. Thomas, Oct. 1-2, fans can now watch all BSU Women’s Hockey games on B1G+ and the Big Ten Network.

