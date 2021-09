Abe Issa has spent plenty of time over the years solving problems, and one of the biggest he is seeing today involves solving the energy hunger problem of crypto mining. There's no question that crypto mining produces revenue and opportunity. However, the process of that digital work comes with a price, a tremendous amount of energy demand. While that might have been fine 50 years ago, today that kind of energy demand is not ethically acceptable. This is where solutions provided by companies like EnviroSolar and other solar generators become a more viable solution.