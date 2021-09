UMC Health System has been keeping the citizens of Lubbock in the loop by posting about the number of COVID-19 cases and what percent are vaccinated for the past few weeks. The first time they posted was August 16th, 2021. This post stated that the UMC Health System currently had 96 total COVID-19 patients, and that 98 percent of those patients were unvaccinated. The post is captioned: "Our staff will continue to work diligently to keep you, your family, and our community safe because Our Passion is You."