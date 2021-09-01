Nike sent a customer a pair of right shoes in the most heartbreaking sneakers story

Getting a W on Nike’s SNKRS app has to be one of the more invigorating feelings as a sneakerhead.

I mean, the odds are so stacked against you from the jump. You enter into their drawing with thousands — maybe millions — of other customers for a pair of sneakers. None of you have any clue how many pairs are available or what might be available in your size.

You just know you want the shoes. And that you probably might not get them. That’s why I was so pumped after the long road to my first W.

In between the W’s, though. There are plenty of L’s. There are plenty of Saturday mornings when you just wonder “why do I keep doing this?” And you don’t really have a great answer for it. It’s not a great feeling.

But as bad as that feels, though, there is something worse.

Imagine catching a W on the app only to get your shoes and find out that you can’t actually wear them. That’s what happened to one customer who got two right shoes from Nike.

Edoardo Marzialetti copped the grey Sacai x Fragment x Nike Waffle Runners — this is not an easy shoe to get by any means!

And he can’t even wear them.

BIG YIKES. That is absolutely heartbreaking. A total gut punch.

It’s one thing to not get the correct shoes. But for Nike to only offer him a return and a discount code? That really hurts, y’all.

He can’t just buy them again — they’re sold out on Nike’s app and aren’t readily available anywhere. They also resell for around $300 on the secondary market, so buying them would mean having to pay above retail which no one wants to do.

This is just an all-around awful situation. My heart goes out to this man. I cannot imagine this pain.

