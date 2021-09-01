Cancel
Lost Girls – Jenny Hval and Håvard Volden on Their Debut Album “Menneskekollektivet”

By Jasper Willems
undertheradarmag.com
 8 days ago

There is a moment during Under the Radar’s Zoom conversation with Jenny Hval and Håvard Volden where the couple (who were in the same room together) unknowingly inhabit the exact same pose together on screen: rolling deep reflecting eyes with the left hand resting on the cheek. It speaks of the fluidity in which the Norwegian duo—who together form the paradigm-shattering project Lost Girls—carry themselves, causing tiny rifts between existence and performance with their presence.

