IRS Criminal Investigation sees surge in scams tied to Economic Impact Payments

UNDATED – The Internal Revenue Service received a record number of complaints about Economic Impact Payment scams in June and July 2021 not seen in more than a decade. “Criminals will look for any opportunity to take what they are not entitled to and this is no exception,” said Acting Special Agent in Charge Justin Campbell, of IRS Criminal Investigation, Chicago Field Office. “While this is not the first time that EIP payments have been targeted, this increase in scams is alarming. This payment is meant to help those that are struggling to get by as a result of the economic downturn caused by the pandemic. Be wary of any phone calls, emails, or text messages asking for your personal information or offering a deal that seems too good to be true.”