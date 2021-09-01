Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

IRS Criminal Investigation sees surge in scams tied to Economic Impact Payments

wbiw.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNDATED – The Internal Revenue Service received a record number of complaints about Economic Impact Payment scams in June and July 2021 not seen in more than a decade. “Criminals will look for any opportunity to take what they are not entitled to and this is no exception,” said Acting Special Agent in Charge Justin Campbell, of IRS Criminal Investigation, Chicago Field Office. “While this is not the first time that EIP payments have been targeted, this increase in scams is alarming. This payment is meant to help those that are struggling to get by as a result of the economic downturn caused by the pandemic. Be wary of any phone calls, emails, or text messages asking for your personal information or offering a deal that seems too good to be true.”

www.wbiw.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acting Special Agent#Chicago Field Office#Eip#Tigta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
NewsBreak
IRS
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
IBTimes

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: Payment Not Coming In These Circumstances

Many Americans have been eager for the possibility of another stimulus check from the government as the Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to drive a surge in cases and fears of potential forced shutdowns once again. However, unless they already knew of certain payments coming from other federal aid programs or state aid, those who think they’re getting more money could be in for a rude awakening, as a rise in scams regarding stimulus checks have been leading many on.
Income TaxCNET

Unemployment tax refund: IRS payment schedule, tax transcripts and more

The IRS isn't done sending refunds for overpaid taxes on 2020 unemployment benefits. It's been a month since the last batch of 1.5 million refunds was disbursed, and refunds are expected to be issued through the end of summer. But while some have reported on social media that they have pending dates on their IRS tax transcripts, many other taxpayers say they haven't received any money or updates at all. If that's you, we'll explain how to access your tax transcripts to see the status of your refund.
Public SafetyKTEN.com

What is payroll fraud? An introduction to payroll fraud in 2021

Originally Posted On: https://quickbooks.intuit.com/r/payroll/payroll-fraud/. There are many ways to steal from an individual or organization. When you think of stealing, you probably imagine shoplifting, robbing banks, and breaking into homes. But those are only a few of the ways that someone can steal. One of the most common ways for people to commit theft in the workplace is through payroll fraud.
Public SafetyDetroit Free Press

Scammers pushing stimulus stories to steal bank account numbers, more

Scammers are at it again and flooding us with texts and emails that involve phony pitches about stimulus money, known as Economic Impact Payments. One email, pretending to be from the Internal Revenue Service, asked taxpayers to "please re-enter the correct banking data previously provided to the IRS." Another was...
Public SafetyKTLA.com

IRS warns of stimulus check scams amid spike in reports

The IRS this week warned people to be aware of scams tied to federal stimulus checks after the agency’s Criminal Investigation unit received a record number of reports in June and July. In particular, the IRS is cautioning recipients of COVID-19 relief payments about a recent rise in phishing scams.
Kansas City, MOKMBC.com

IRS warning about scams related to advance child tax credits

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Internal Revenue Service is warning about scams targeting federal stimulus payments to help taxpayers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Most recently, criminal investigators with the IRS are trying to stop scams surroundingadvance child tax credit payments. "It's pretty prevalent. We're seeing an uptick." said Tyler Hatcher,...
Public Safetywealthmanagement.com

IRS Highlights Four Signs of Tax Identity Theft

The Internal Revenue Service is taking a stand against tax identity theft. The move comes amid rising numbers of identity theft and other online scams. Working together as the Security Summit (the Summit), the IRS, state tax agencies and the tax industry are reminding tax professionals that they should contact the IRS immediately when there’s an identity theft issue with a client. They recommend that advisors contact the appropriate insurance or cybersecurity experts to assist them with determining the cause and extent of the loss.
Income TaxFast Company

IRS unemployment refund update: What is the timeline for August payments?

As we inch closer to the end of summer (already?), millions of Americans are still eagerly awaiting news on the next batch of tax refunds related to 2020 unemployment compensation. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has said these payment would continue “through the summer,” but it has not offered a more specific timeline, nor has it provided an update since July.
Public SafetySignalsAZ

IRS Cautions Taxpayers about Fake Charities and Scammers Targeting Immigrants

The IRS continues to observe criminals using a variety of scams that target honest taxpayers. In some cases, these scams will trick taxpayers into doing something illegal or that ultimately causes them financial harm. These scammers may cause otherwise honest people to do things they don’t realize are illegal or prey on their good will to steal their money. Here are a couple of this year’s Dirty Dozen scams.
Boston, MAPosted by
pymnts

DOJ Says Alleged Payment Processing Scam Bilked $150M

Four people have been charged with conspiring to deceive banks and credit card companies, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). They’re accused of defrauding the companies into processing over $150 million in credit and debit card payments for merchants involved in online gambling, debt collection, debt reduction, prescription drugs, and payday lending, the release stated, citing an indictment from Boston.

Comments / 0

Community Policy